Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them

Valorant has one of the best cosmetics in-game. Players look forward to new cosmetic upgrades that Valorant puts out. These cosmetic upgrades appeal to the players as they help bring out a sense of individuality in the game. Valorant also releases skin bundles, it has released 3 new bundles with Act 3, Electroflux Collection, Jade Collection, and Ruin Collection. One of the popular bundles in the game is the Prime bundle. Players have been asking about Valorant Prime skins.

Also read: Valorant Knife Skins: Check Out All New Knife Skins In Valorant Act 3

Also read: Valorant Weapon Skins; Check Out All The New Weapon Skins In Valorant Act 3

Valorant Prime skins

Valorant Prime Collection was added to the official launch of the game. It is mainly comprised of gold, purple, and white suggesting a theme of royalty. It was also the first bundle to introduce an axe instead of a knife. The bundle cost 7,100 VP and here are all the skins that come in the Valorant Prime Collection:

Prime Spectre

Prime Knife

Prime Guardian

Prime Vandal

Prime Classic

How to get Valorant Prime skins?

The Valorant Prime collection can be bought from the in-game store with 7,100 Radiante, which is the in-game currency. The skins can be bought individually also at a reduced amount if the player does not want to shell out such a big amount at one time or does not wish to acquire the whole collection.

Valorant update Act 3

Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3

New Map

Ice Box: An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And, outplay as Defender using zip lines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Competitive Refresh

Upgrade that Act Rank Badge with the next Competitive Act

Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers, for tighter matchmaking

Select your preferred server and improve your ping

Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

ACT 3 Battle Pass

The Battlepass returns with improvements for Act III—revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks and additional Epilogue tiers.

Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match the player’s arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).

Also read: Valorant Reaver Skins Update: Check Out All The Skins Included In The Reaver Skins Bundle

Also read: Best Valorant Crosshair Settings That You Need To Know About