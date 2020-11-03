Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them

Quick links:
Valorant has one of the best cosmetics in-game. Players look forward to new cosmetic upgrades that Valorant puts out. These cosmetic upgrades appeal to the players as they help bring out a sense of individuality in the game. Valorant also releases skin bundles, it has released 3 new bundles with Act 3, Electroflux Collection, Jade Collection, and Ruin Collection. One of the popular bundles in the game is the Prime bundle. Players have been asking about Valorant Prime skins.
Valorant Prime Collection was added to the official launch of the game. It is mainly comprised of gold, purple, and white suggesting a theme of royalty. It was also the first bundle to introduce an axe instead of a knife. The bundle cost 7,100 VP and here are all the skins that come in the Valorant Prime Collection:
The Valorant Prime collection can be bought from the in-game store with 7,100 Radiante, which is the in-game currency. The skins can be bought individually also at a reduced amount if the player does not want to shell out such a big amount at one time or does not wish to acquire the whole collection.
