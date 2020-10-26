What Is Valorant? How To Download The FPS Game On PC For Free?

The first-person shooter genre has gained immense popularity in recent years. While every FPS game differs in terms of gameplay mechanics, most of these titles require a decent amount of aiming skills and coordination among team members, which elevates the genre even further. Counter-Strike and Call of Duty are among the most popular franchises in the first-person shooter genre that have paved the way for numerous modern tactical FPS games that we have today.

What is Valorant?

Valorant is one of the most talked-about first-person shooter games right now. It is a free-to-play 5v5 character-based tactical shooter that has been developed and published by Riot Games. The video game was released in closed beta earlier this year and has since grown into massive popularity, garnering millions of users within a short span.

Release date: June 2, 2020

Format: Windows PC

Valorant characters

Valorant is a character-based video game and it features a total of 13 playable characters at the moment. These characters are also known as 'Agents' who possess a number of unique abilities and ultimates that separate them from the rest. Here is a list of all the agents in Valorant.

Jett Raze Skye Brimstone Phoenix Sage Sova Viper Cypher Reyna Killjoy Breach Owen

How old do you have to be to play Valorant?

According to ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board), Valorant has been rated T for Teen. This means that people who are at the age of 13 or above can play the video game. However, it should be noted that the game involves the use of weapons and features intense action.

Is Valorant free?

As noted earlier, Valorant is a free-to-play title. This means that you can download and play the game for absolutely free, although, you will still need to pay for the various in-game purchases available in the game. The in-game purchases may include anything from certain Valorant characters, skins, weapons, special abilities, special items, expansion packs or any kind of upgrade.

How to download Valorant for free?

Valorant is available only on the Windows PC platform and it can be downloaded directly from the game's website. Here's how to download Valorant for free:

Step 1: Head over to the Valorant's official website at the link here.

Step 2: Once you're on the page, just click on the 'Play Now' button.

Step 3: Now, you need to log in to your Riot Games account to be directed to the download page.

In case you don't already have a Riot Games account, you can also create one by signing up on the same page.

