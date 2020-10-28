Valorant 1.11 Patch Notes: Check Out The Agent And Competitive Map Changes

Valorant new patch notes for Valorant act 3 are mentioned below. This update adds a new agent and many changes in the already existing characters. Along with character changes, there is a new map that has entered the rotation, some competitive changes, quality of life changes, and some major and minor bug fixes. Continue reading to know all about this new Valorant update.

Valorant 1.11 Patch Notes

Agent Updates

Skye has now joined the VALORANT roster and will be available to play in all queues.

Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues)

Initiators: Increased the opportunity window for the Initiator’s teammates on how they have to capitalize on their utility. This will also help in differentiating Initiators from Duelists.

Flash Tuning: The fade out of the flash debuff remains the same duration but now fades slower at the start.

Breach: Full flash time increased from 1.75 >>> 2

Sentinels: To reduce the total potential impact of these abilities, autonomous traps are now disabled when the deployer dies.

Cypher Trapwire - Disabled and revealed upon death Spy Camera - Disabled and revealed upon death



Killjoy: Her global recon should be hit pretty hard here but the stalling power is now slightly boosted to counterbalance that nerf.

Deactivation Range - Alarmbot and Turret now deactivate if she is more than 40m away from them—reentering the 40m range reactivates her little friends.

Turret - Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds

Alarmbot Range at which Alarmbot can be detected decreased from 9m to 7m Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds to 7 seconds

Nanoswarm Range at which Nanoswarm can be detected decreased from 5m to 3.5m Damage increased from 40/s to 45/s Damage now ticks smoother and faster while in Nanoswarm, instead of in chunks of 10 every ¼ of a second



Competitive Updates

Icebox enters the Competitive map rotation Icebox will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after four weeks in Competitive queue (November 29, barring any issues)

Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players We’ve taken steps to further solve issues for elite players experiencing long queue times for Unrated. We’re also further investigating improvements to reducing long queue times for all primary modes.

Added location of the current gamepod to the loading screen for all modes

Adjusted Combat Score to factor in non-damaging assists

Bug Fixes

Fixed one source of combat hitches we’ve seen from player reports

Includes a fix for one of the most common hitches that is seen by players during combat.

Jett now can’t rope dash.

Fixed a bug where incoming Party invites would remain active in the Social Panel after being declined

Players no longer see the spike location when reconnecting to a game

Fixed issue where player corpses could cause collision issues

Sage wall segments no longer break if a player dies on top of them

Fixed a bug that would disable queueing for any mode if a player closed the client during the Match Found countdown.

Fixed a bug that was displaying Act Rank badge on the MVP screen outside of Competitive Queue.

