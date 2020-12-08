Warzone Jugggernaut Exploit: How Glitch Works? When Will It Get Patched?

Call of Duty: Warzone remains one of the hottest titles in the battle royale genre and it continues to make headlines in the world of online gaming. And while the free-to-play title is a rather polished battle royale game, it is not impervious to exploits and glitches. Warzone players have now discovered a new exploit in the game which allows them to get numerous Juggernaut drops which seem pretty difficult to counter.

Warzone glitches: How to use new Juggernaut exploit?

Players can use the Juggernaut suit to acquire a minigun to swiftly eliminate their enemies. The suit also increases the player health to a great extent. To use the new exploit and duplicate the Juggernaut drop, users are required to have a killstreak and Juggernaut drop from the Subway Easter Egg room. A YouTuber named cable711 explains that you need to activate the Juggernaut just when you pick a killstreak. However, you need to make sure that it is timed perfectly otherwise the glitch wouldn't work. Once you swap the two items, your Juggernaut drop will get duplicated.

Utilising the new Juggernaut exploit can be fun, however, it actually ruins the game for others. This is because a number of teams are constantly using the glitch to gain unfair advantage in matches. It also becomes almost impossible for the opposing team to defend against the attacks or counter the moves.

Will Infinity Ward patch Juggernaut glitch?

While the glitch is rampant in the game, Infinity Ward is yet to acknowledge the issue. Right now, it is not clear how long the glitch will last, however, it is likely to be fixed with a patch update.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X. Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The video game comes with several enhancements on the next-gen gaming consoles.

The free-to-play title is already integrated with Call of Duty: Warzone, however, Activision is now working to integrate the title with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has now been pushed to December 16.

Image credits: Call of Duty