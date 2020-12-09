What Happened To Warzone Rumble After Returning In Dec 2020?

Call of Duty: Warzone became one of the most popular games in the COD franchise when it released earlier this year and it continues to garner a massive following from around the world. The game constantly brings new updates to the battle royale shooter to introduce new content and game modes for the fans.

However, Infinity Ward is also known for its unpopular moves where it removes some of the popular game modes from the title, leaving the gaming community furious. The Warzone Rumble is one of the game modes that was recently removed from the title after it was briefly added back to the game.

Also Read | Cold War AK74U Loadout: Best Set Of Attachments For The Weapon

What happened to Warzone Rumble?

Gamers have been expressing frustration over the disappearance of Warzone Rumble, which happened to be one of the most beloved game modes for most fans in the community. Warzone Rumble is a 50v50 Team Deathmatch mode which was introduced by the gaming company a while ago; however, it wasn't a permanent game mode.

Interestingly, it was added back to the game as part of an update late last week, but the game mode is no longer available. This means that Warzone Rumble has been removed again.

Also Read | Rebirth Island: New Warzone Map To Be Added In The Online Multiplayer

When will Warzone Rumble return?

As mentioned earlier, Warzone Rumble is not a permanent game mode in the battle royale game. The game offers timely playlist updates for the game which enables fans to check out various game modes from time to time. Therefore, it is quite likely that the game mode will make a comeback with a future playlist update. As for right now, there aren't any details around when you can expect the Warzone Rumble to be added back to the game.

Activision and Infinity Ward are currently gearing up to release the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which will be out on December 16, 2020. As part of the new season update, the gaming company is bringing a bunch of new content for Warzone and integrating the battle royale title with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Also Read | Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond Release Date, Price And System Requirements

Also Read | Lexa Anime Skin: How To Unlock The New Lexa Skin In Fortnite Season 5?

Image credits: Call of Duty