New Warzone Trailer Out, Confirms New Warzone With Cold War Season 1 Update

Activision is gearing up to release the very first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which will be out in just a few days. The game publisher recently released a new Warzone and Cold War Season 1 trailer which gives us a brief look at what's coming in the new season. The upcoming season will also bring a set of changes to COD’s popular battle royale component, Warzone. Here's a look at the new Warzone trailer.

New Warzone map

The new Warzone trailer also gives fans a first look at the new Warzone map called Rebirth Island. The gaming company had already confirmed earlier that it was working on a brand new map for Call of Duty: Warzone. Speaking of the new game map, it revealed the Battle Royale will go beyond Verdansk, which is the only map in the game right now. The company also announced that Warzone’s arsenal will get much bigger as there will be more than 30 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War base weapons, and a number of Blueprint variants.

Apart from new content for Warzone, Activision is also bringing plenty of new content to Cold War Black Ops which includes the addition of Battle Pass rewards, new modes, integration of Operators, new Black Ops Cold War base weapons, Blueprint variants, and a lot more.

Warzone will also be integrated with the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, similar to how the former had been integrated with Modern Warfare. The integration will be implemented across all three tiles, which will enable progression between the three Call of Duty games. Once the integration is made, the player rank and progression will be seen in all three titles as and when they advance in one of the games.

Cold War Season 1 release date

The Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 is set to launch on December 10; however, the release has been moved to December 16, 2020. it is quite likely that the download size of the new season update will be fairly large across Windows PC and gaming consoles.

Image credits: Call of Duty