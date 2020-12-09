Warzone Unlimited Juggernaut Glitch: Learn About The Latest Glitch Plague In Warzone

Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty, has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high, this makes a player thinks twice while joining a new game too late.

Another issue that turns players off from the game is when cheaters use glitches to get an upper hand on the players. These glitches can be so frustrating for the players that sometimes it ruins the game for one them. One of the glitches players are having an issue with is the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone.

Also read: Finn Warzone Loadout: Here Are Some Of The Best Attachments For Finn Lmg

Also read: New Warzone Trailer Out, Confirms New Warzone With Cold War Season 1 Update

Unlimited Juggernaut Glitch in Warzone

Juggernauts are powerful in Warzone and can only be bested by a continuous barrage of bullets or an airstrike. They provide the player with a minigun, added health boost and a ground pound ability which is absolutely devastating. Having an unlimited number of Juggernauts in Warzone can be very helpful for some people but extremely annoying for the others. Here’s how to do the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone:

First, the players will have to do The Downtown easter egg and they will receive a Juggernaut canister.

The player shouldn’t activate this then and there, they should wait and look for the killstreak.

Once they have collected the Killstreak, it is all about timing, players have to activate the Juggernaut and the killstreak at the same time.

When it is performed successfully, players will receive an outrageous amount of Juggernaut canisters at their dispersal to create extreme havoc in Warzone.

How to do the Juggernaut Easter egg

The players can obtain the Juggernaut suit in Warzone by solving a Downtown easter egg. They will have to solve this easter egg first if they want to perform the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone. Here’s how to do the Juggernaut easter egg in Warzone:

Firstly the players will have to reach Downtown and enter the dome-shaped roof

When they enter the building they need to head to the ground floor and enter the code 2179 on the console to put the building in lockdown

Then they need to enter the room and look for a computer. This computer will have 4 images of paintings and the players have to look for these 4 paintings all over the building.

The players need to figure out the code by adding and subtracting numbers from the painting a computer to find a 4 digit code

They need to use this 4 digit code to override the Subway, Once the override is done, a train will enter the station.

Players need to enter this train and which will take them to the Juggernaut Killstreak and many other valuable loot items in the game.

Also read: Warzone Invisible Glitch: Another Game-breaking Glitch Found In Call Of Duty Warzone

Also read: Warzone Season 7 Leaks: New Map, Weapons And Operator Coming In Season 7