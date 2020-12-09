Warzone Unlimited Juggernaut Glitch: Learn About The Latest Glitch Plague In Warzone

Quick links:
Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty, has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high, this makes a player thinks twice while joining a new game too late.
Another issue that turns players off from the game is when cheaters use glitches to get an upper hand on the players. These glitches can be so frustrating for the players that sometimes it ruins the game for one them. One of the glitches players are having an issue with is the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone.
Juggernauts are powerful in Warzone and can only be bested by a continuous barrage of bullets or an airstrike. They provide the player with a minigun, added health boost and a ground pound ability which is absolutely devastating. Having an unlimited number of Juggernauts in Warzone can be very helpful for some people but extremely annoying for the others. Here’s how to do the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone:
The players can obtain the Juggernaut suit in Warzone by solving a Downtown easter egg. They will have to solve this easter egg first if they want to perform the unlimited Juggernaut glitch in Warzone. Here’s how to do the Juggernaut easter egg in Warzone:
