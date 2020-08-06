XTZ Ground Zero Quarter-finals Day 1 & 2 Results And Overall Leaderboard

After the successful culmination of XTZ Kill Zone Invitational, Xtreme Zone Esports Genesis Series is swiftly moving towards the business end of its Phase 2 event, XTZ Ground Zero. Unlike Kill Zone, Phase 2 was an open-for-all tournament where 1,000 semi-professional teams participated to earn their way to Phase 3, XTZ Final War. Ground Zero commenced on July 27 with its qualifiers and the finals are scheduled for August 12.

XTZ Ground Zero format

The 1,000 teams will be divided into 50 groups (20 teams in one group) during the initial qualifiers. The top four from each group (200 teams) will head to the quarter-finals (10 groups). Top 6 teams from the quarter-finals groups (60 teams) will head to the semi-finals (three groups). Eighteen teams will then qualify for the Ground Zero Finals. The top 6 teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals (60 teams), where three groups of 20 teams each will be formed.

XTZ Ground Zero quarter-finals results: Day 1 & 2

During the quarter-final stage, each group will play two matches - Erangel and Miramar - to accumulate the maximum points via kills and placements.

On Day 1, Groups 3 and 4 were in action. INX Revolution took the top spot in Group 3 with 34 points and 13 kills in two matches. Team BTM, LDrago Esports, RIP X, YTS Esports and TeamFearNone advanced for the semi-final round from Group 3.

BYR Official notched the top spot in Group 4 with 44 points and an impressive 22 kills. BYR Official will be joined by Team ASR, Dow Devils, Karma X, The Rejects and Team Noxious in the next round.

Group 5 and 6 were in action on Day 2. Bomb Official and TXR Legends were the group winners Group in 5 & 6, respectively. Rising Kerala, Team Hacker, Bazz Rulers, Team Oxygen, Strain Official, Elite Squad, Oblivion 4 Magicians, Roar Officials, ELXR Athena and Shield Esports qualified for the semi-finals on Day 2.

XTZ Ground Zero prize pool, Final War qualification

Out of the 18 teams that will contest in the Ground Zero finals, only the top four will head to XTZ Final War, where they will compete against some of the best PUBG MOBILE teams in India. The winner of Ground Zero will take home a ₹30,000 cash prize. The team to finish second and third will win ₹15,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

XTZ Final War is scheduled for August 14-18. Teams will be competing for a combined prize pool of ₹3,00,000.

(Image Credits: ESL PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)