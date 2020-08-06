PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Winners GXR Celtz Awarded ₹1,00,000

Galaxy Racer Celtz clinched the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts on the back of some consistent performances throughout the final three days of the five-day tournament. PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) SA champions, GXR Celtz, failed to get a Chicken Dinner on the final day but still managed to rack up the placement points needed to secure the top so. Celtz held their position since Day 3, ending up with 267 points and 111 kills.

OrangeRock took second place after finishing with 252 points and 108 kills. Nova GodLike (223 points), Reckoning Esports (210 points) and iNSANE (199 points) rounded off the top five.

Also Read | How To Get Companion In PUBG Mobile? Learn How To Get Falcon For Free

Here's a look at the results from the final day and the overall leaderboard:

PUBG MOBILE Original Monsoon Knockouts: Day 5 results, leaderboard

Match 1 - Erangel - Team SouL (16 kills)

Match 2 - Vikendi - Reckoning Esports (13 kills)

Match 3 - Miramar - DRAGONITExPGS (14 kills)

Match 4 - Sanhok - Marcos Gaming (7 kills)

Match 5 - Erangel - Team IND (11 kills)

GXR-Celtz successfully retained their position atop the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard from Day 4, winning the tournament with 111 kills and 267 points. Orange Rock maintained its consistency and secured the second spot. GXR-Celtz and OR were the only teams to cross the 100 kills mark.

Team Placement Points Kill Points Total Points 1 GXR Celtz 156 111 267 2 Orange Rock 144 108 252 3 NOVA GodLike 128 95 223 4 Reckoning Esports 124 86 210 5 iNSANE 121 78 199 6 8Bit 97 99 196 7 Marcos Gaming 106 84 190 8 SynerGE 99 78 177 9 U Mumba Esports 102 75 177 10 Team SouL 94 79 173 11 Team IND 82 83 165 12 8 Wonders 72 59 131 13 Future Station 80 50 130 14 Element Esports 67 58 125 15 DRAGONITExPGS 74 41 115 16 Fnatic 51 57 108 17 Force 1 62 42 104 18 TSM Entity 40 56 96 19 Dark Tangent 50 42 92 20 SWAT 57 30 87

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Fan Shoots Self After Getting Into An Argument With Father Over The Video Game

PUBG MOBILE Original Monsoon Knockouts prize pool

The monsoon knockouts had a combined prize pool of ₹250,000. Winners Celtz took home the lion's share of the purse, with ₹100,000 going to the team. Orange Rock and Nova GodLike won ₹60,000 and ₹30,000, respectively. The remaining purse was distributed among the other teams that finished in the top 10. 8Bit's Akshat went home ₹20,000 richer, courtesy of his MVP accolade. Reckoning Clowny won ₹10,000 and GXR-Celtz Ultron won ₹5,000 for coming second and third, respectively.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 4 Overall Standings And Full Day 5 Schedule

Also Read | Three PUBG Mobile Players Kill An Innocent Man With Wooden Logs: Reports

(Image Credits: Villager Esports Instagram Handle)