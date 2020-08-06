PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Winners GXR Celtz Awarded ₹1,00,000

Galaxy Racer Celtz clinched the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts on the back of some consistent performances throughout the final three days of the five-day tournament. PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) SA champions, GXR Celtz, failed to get a Chicken Dinner on the final day but still managed to rack up the placement points needed to secure the top so. Celtz held their position since Day 3, ending up with 267 points and 111 kills.
OrangeRock took second place after finishing with 252 points and 108 kills. Nova GodLike (223 points), Reckoning Esports (210 points) and iNSANE (199 points) rounded off the top five.
Here's a look at the results from the final day and the overall leaderboard:
GXR-Celtz successfully retained their position atop the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard from Day 4, winning the tournament with 111 kills and 267 points.
|Team
|Placement Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|GXR Celtz
|156
|111
|267
|2
|Orange Rock
|144
|108
|252
|3
|NOVA GodLike
|128
|95
|223
|4
|Reckoning Esports
|124
|86
|210
|5
|iNSANE
|121
|78
|199
|6
|8Bit
|97
|99
|196
|7
|Marcos Gaming
|106
|84
|190
|8
|SynerGE
|99
|78
|177
|9
|U Mumba Esports
|102
|75
|177
|10
|Team SouL
|94
|79
|173
|11
|Team IND
|82
|83
|165
|12
|8 Wonders
|72
|59
|131
|13
|Future Station
|80
|50
|130
|14
|Element Esports
|67
|58
|125
|15
|DRAGONITExPGS
|74
|41
|115
|16
|Fnatic
|51
|57
|108
|17
|Force 1
|62
|42
|104
|18
|TSM Entity
|40
|56
|96
|19
|Dark Tangent
|50
|42
|92
|20
|SWAT
|57
|30
|87
The monsoon knockouts had a combined prize pool of ₹250,000. Winners Celtz took home the lion's share of the purse, with ₹100,000 going to the team. Orange Rock and Nova GodLike won ₹60,000 and ₹30,000, respectively. The remaining purse was distributed among the other teams that finished in the top 10. 8Bit's Akshat went home ₹20,000 richer, courtesy of his MVP accolade. Reckoning Clowny won ₹10,000 and GXR-Celtz Ultron won ₹5,000 for coming second and third, respectively.
