PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Winners GXR Celtz Awarded ₹1,00,000

A look at the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard after Day 5 as GXR Celtz were crowned the champions on Wednesday. The team won ₹100,000.

Sujay Chakraborty
PUBG Mobile

Galaxy Racer Celtz clinched the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts on the back of some consistent performances throughout the final three days of the five-day tournament. PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) SA champions, GXR Celtz, failed to get a Chicken Dinner on the final day but still managed to rack up the placement points needed to secure the top so. Celtz held their position since Day 3, ending up with 267 points and 111 kills.

OrangeRock took second place after finishing with 252 points and 108 kills. Nova GodLike (223 points), Reckoning Esports (210 points) and iNSANE (199 points) rounded off the top five. 

Here's a look at the results from the final day and the overall leaderboard:

PUBG MOBILE Original Monsoon Knockouts: Day 5 results, leaderboard

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Team SouL (16 kills)
  • Match 2 - Vikendi - Reckoning Esports (13 kills)
  • Match 3 - Miramar - DRAGONITExPGS (14 kills)
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Marcos Gaming (7 kills)
  • Match 5 - Erangel - Team IND (11 kills)

GXR-Celtz successfully retained their position atop the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard from Day 4, winning the tournament with 111 kills and 267 points. Orange Rock maintained its consistency and secured the second spot. GXR-Celtz and OR were the only teams to cross the 100 kills mark.

  Team Placement Points Kill Points Total Points
1 GXR Celtz 156 111 267
2 Orange Rock 144 108 252
3 NOVA GodLike 128 95 223
4 Reckoning Esports 124 86 210
5 iNSANE 121 78 199
6 8Bit 97 99 196
7 Marcos Gaming 106 84 190
8 SynerGE 99 78 177
9 U Mumba Esports 102 75 177
10 Team SouL 94 79 173
11 Team IND 82 83 165
12 8 Wonders 72 59 131
13 Future Station 80 50 130
14 Element Esports 67 58 125
15 DRAGONITExPGS 74 41 115
16 Fnatic 51 57 108
17 Force 1 62 42 104
18 TSM Entity 40 56 96
19 Dark Tangent 50 42 92
20 SWAT 57 30 87

PUBG MOBILE Original Monsoon Knockouts prize pool 

The monsoon knockouts had a combined prize pool of ₹250,000. Winners Celtz took home the lion's share of the purse, with ₹100,000 going to the team. Orange Rock and Nova GodLike won ₹60,000 and ₹30,000, respectively. The remaining purse was distributed among the other teams that finished in the top 10. 8Bit's Akshat went home ₹20,000 richer, courtesy of his MVP accolade. Reckoning Clowny won ₹10,000 and GXR-Celtz Ultron won ₹5,000 for coming second and third, respectively. 

(Image Credits: Villager Esports Instagram Handle)

