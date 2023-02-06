'€728 Million': Top 10 Clubs With The Highest Wage Bill In Europe; Here's The Full List

Paris Saint Germain have accumulated eye-catching numbers in wage bill as they have recorded an astonishing €728 million per year. Real Madrid is the second entrant on that list with €519m while FC Barcelona is in the third position with an estimated wage bill of €466m. Manchester United and Liverpool complete the top five.

Top 10 clubs with highest wage bill in Europe

PSG currently has a plethora of players who earn massive wages in comparison to other players at various clubs. The French side brought in Lionel Messi in 2021 and the 35-year-old earned to the tune of £26 million last season. Kylian Mbappe's enormous wage alongside Neymar's pay packet prompted them to spend the big bucks week in and week out.

PSG's current wage bill is the highest in the history of football. Real Madrid comes second with an estimated wage bill of €519 million. The Champions League holders remain one of the most coveted clubs with their rich European history and don't really hold back from splashing cash on talented players.

Despite facing difficulties on the pitch, Eden Hazard is currently the highest-paid player at Los Blancos with an estimated age of €23 million per season. Madrid's fierce rival FC Barcelona is the next number on this list. Their recent financial struggles saw them activating a number of economic levers to extend their spending power. Frenkie de Jong who has been linked with a move to Manchester United currently earns in the region of €29 million per season.

Manchester United have assembled a quality squad under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag and their consistent performance on the pitch has lifted the mood at the club. The club has been one of the highest spenders on English soil when it comes to salaries and they have disbursed €454 million in wages.

Liverpool and Manchester City follow suit with wage bills of €434 million and €418 million respectively. Premier League giants Chelsea who broke all the records in the recent transfer window are in 7th position with more than €400 million in the wage bill. Juventus represents Italy as they have amassed €336 million in the wage bill. Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid complete the list.