Zinedine Zidane: 9 Finals 9 Wins, Here's How The Real Madrid Manager Won It All

Real Madrid won their first trophy of the decade with a win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Copa finals. It was Zinedine Zidane's 9th final as Real Madrid's manager and the Frenchman has emerged victorious in all of them. Zidane was regarded as one of the best players during his days and he is successfully making a name for himself in the managerial department as well. Let's have a look at Zinedine Zidane's triumphs as Real Madrid's manager.

List of the finals won by Zinedine Zidane

1. 2016 Champions League

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (5-3)

Yannick Carrasco cancelled out Sergio Ramos 15’ minute goal and the finals went to extra time. Both the teams failed to score in the added 30 minutes and the game went to the penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo won it for Real Madrid as Juanfran’s spot-kick hit the woodwork. It was Zinedine Zidane’s first trophy as the Los Blancos’ boss.

2. 2016 Super Cup

Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla

It was Sergio Ramos' show that downed Sevilla. The Real Madrid skipper scored a 93rd minute goal to level the score with Sevilla. The match went on to extra time and Dani Carvajal scored the winner in the 119th minute.

3. 2016 Club World Cup

Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers

Gaku Shibasaki's brace helped Kashima Antlers take the lead at the end of the first half. However, Cristiano Ronaldo turned the game in the second half. The former Real Madrid star scored a brace to help the Los Blancos clinch the Club World Cup trophy.

4. 2017 Champions League

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Zinedine Zidane bag his second back-to-back Champions League trophy as Real Madrid's manager. Casemiro and Asensio also made it to the scoresheet.

5. 2017 Super Cup

Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

Casemiro and Isco scored a goal each to down Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the Super Cup finals. Lukaku grabbed a consolation goal in the 62nd minute.

6. 2017 Super Copa

Real Madrid 5-1 Barcelona (Aggregate)

Real Madrid dominated both the legs against their arch-rivals Barcelona in the 2017 Super Copa finals. The Los Blancos sealed a 3-1 win in the first leg and dominated Barca at home with a 2-0 win in the second leg.

7. 2017 Club World Cup

Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio

Cristiano Ronaldo's only goal was enough for Real Madrid to win the finals of the 2017 Club World Cup against Gremio.

8. 2018 Champions League

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

This particular final can be remembered for many reasons. Sergio Ramos' shoulder-breaking tackle on Mo Salah, Gareth Bale's bicycle kick and Cristiano Ronaldo's last match in Real Madrid's jersey - a number of memorable events took place. Zinedine Zidane went on to win his third consecutive Champions League and ended his first tenure as the Los Blancos' manager.

9. 2020 Super Copa

Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

(Penalties 4-1)

Zinedine Zidane won his first trophy in his second spell as Real Madrid's manager with a win over Atletico Madrid in the finals of Super Copa 2020.