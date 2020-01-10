Liverpool Dominate December PL Awards; Jurgen Klopp And Alexander-Arnold Bag Accolades

Liverpool are sitting on top of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. It looks like their quest of 30 years to win a Premier League trophy is finally going to get over. The Reds are unbeaten in the league so far. They only dropped points when they drew their match against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp won the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award for the month of December and Trent Alexander-Arnold was felicitated with the 'Player of the Month' award. Liverpool featured in five PL games in December and won all of them.

Also Read | Manchester United 'sick To The Core' As Jesse Lingard Pairs Up With Mino Raiola: Reports

Jurgen Klopp and Alexander-Arnold win the Premier League awards for the month

Liverpool played two away games against Bournemouth and Leicester City. They hosted Everton, Watford and Wolves in December. The Jurgen Klopp-managed side scored a total of 15 goals. They conceded only two goals. Liverpool managed to keep 4 clean sheets and that says a lot about their form in the league so far. With this win, Jurgen Klopp equals Pep Guardiola's record of 4 'manager of the month' awards in a single season. Pep made this record for his run with Manchester City in the 2017-18 season. Klopp is just one good month away from breaking his record.

5️⃣ #PL wins

1️⃣3️⃣ points clear at the 🔝@LFC's Jurgen Klopp is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for December 🔴#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/M2kbEmkS8h — Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Convinces Ashley Young Via Call To Leave Man United And Join Inter Milan

Alexander-Arnold is on an all-time high and the full-back looks unstoppable now. The 20-year-old made a total of 4 assists in the game last month. This included a hat-trick of assists against Leicester City in December. Alexander-Arnold also found the net once in the month of December. This is Arnold's first 'Player of the Month' award and he is the second Liverpool player to win it this season. Liverpool winger Sadio Mane won the award for the month of November. With the kind of form Alexander-Arnold is in, it looks like he is going to win a lot of these awards in the future.

Also Read | Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

5️⃣ #PL wins

1️⃣3️⃣ points clear at the 🔝@LFC's Jurgen Klopp is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for December 🔴#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/M2kbEmkS8h — Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Lionel Messi Texted Pep Guardiola, Was 'insecure' As Barcelona Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic