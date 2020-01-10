Inter Milan's Training Session Is WILD, Watch The Squad Play 'dodgeball'

Inter Milan are riding high on spirit under their new manager Antonio Conte this season. Inter Milan have clinched the top spot in the Serie A 2019-20 table with 14 wins in 18 games. Antonio Conte has just faced one defeat in the Serie A 2019-20 season and that was against the defending champions, Juventus. The giants of Italy recently bagged a 3-1 win against Napoli and will next face Atalanta. Although Inter Milan are out of the UEFA Champions League, they have a good chance to get their hands on the Serie A title after 10 years.

Also Read | Neymar Picks Former Barcelona Teammates, Mbappe, Hazard In Dream Five-a-side Team

Inter Milan's No. 9, Romelu Lukaku, recently featured on Inter TV to give their fans a tour of their intense training session while preparing for the upcoming clash. The training looked unique as all the players can be seen playing dodgeball in a small space of ground. The players can be seen rolling on the ground and enjoying while strengthening their reflexes during the process. Alexis Sanchez can also be seen in the video which can also direct towards his rehabilitation process.

Also Read | Liverpool's Mane Apologises For Not Visiting Senegal After Winning The African POTY Award

Lukaku and Co. train ahead of Serie A clash vs Atalanta

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Would've Scored 40 Goals Every Season Had He Played For City: Richards

Inter Milan have looked strong this season and it looks like Antonio Conte will settle for nothing less than the Serie A title. Conte's major focus in the quest to rebuild Inter Milan is pursuing players from Manchester United. Manchester United rejects -Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have done well for Inter Milan so far but they have done quite well. Conte's next target is Manchester United's captain, Ashley Young and the rumours of him signing for Inter Milan this January transfer window are very strong. Christian Eriksen and Oliver Giroud are also very close to joining Inter Milan in the on-going winter transfer window.

Also Read | Manchester United Fans Urge David Beckham And Van Der Sar To Return To Old Trafford

Image Courtesy: Inter Milan's official Twitter