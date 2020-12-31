AAI Vs ALJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Gulf League Match Preview

Quick links:
Al-Ain and Al-Jazira will square off against each other at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium for a UAE Gulf League clash. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and the probable AAI vs ALJ playing 11.
Al-Jazira sit 2nd on the points table, equal on points with table toppers Sharjah. Their hosts Al-Ain sit 5th on the table, seven points away from the top and will look to take this match to bridge the gap. Neither team have any fitness concerns at all. Based on recent form our AAI vs ALJ match prediction is a closely fought contest between two top teams with advantage Al-Jazira.
Also Read | Leeds Condemns Abuse After Club Mocks Pundit Carney
The two sides have faced each other five times in the past. Al-Ain have won one while Al-Jazira have won three. The two teams have also played out a draw.
It's matchday 🤩 — let’s get the W 👊🏻— Al Ain FC (@alainfcae_en) December 31, 2020
⚽️ @alainfcae 🆚 @AlJazira_uae
🏟️ @HBZstadium
🗓️ Today
⌛️ 20:00
🟣 Arabian Gulf League Round 12#alainclub pic.twitter.com/CbrXzdjPvO
Also Read | OSA Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Prediction
Al-Ain probable 11 - Khalid Essa, Mohamed Ahmad, Tsukasa Shiotani, Salem Abdulla, Rafael António Pereira, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Wilson Eduardo, Ahmed Barman, Mohammed Khalfan, Yahia Nader, Caio Canedo Corrêa
Al-Jazira probable 11 - Ali Khaseif, Miloš Kosanović, Abdulla Idrees, Khalifa Alhammadi, Thulani Serero, Saleem Rashid Obaid, Khalfan Mubarak Al Shamsi. Abdalla Ramadan, O. Traore, Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri
AAI vs ALJ live: Al-Ain top picks
AAI vs ALJ live: Al-Jazira top picks
Also Read | ATH Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview
Goalkeeper -Ali Khaseif
Defenders - Abdulla Idrees, Khalifa Alhammadi, Rafael António Pereira, Tsukasa Shiotani
Midfielders - Mubarak Al Shamsi, Saleem Rashid Obaid, Wilson Eduardo, Ahmed Barman
Forwards - Ali Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri
Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Drops Down Into Freezing Winter Snow In Swimming Trunks; Watch
Note: The above AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Al - Ain FCTwitter