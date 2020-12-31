AAI Vs ALJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Gulf League Match Preview

Al-Ain and Al-Jazira will square off against each other at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium for a UAE Gulf League clash. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and the probable AAI vs ALJ playing 11.

AAI vs ALJ live: AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Al-Jazira sit 2nd on the points table, equal on points with table toppers Sharjah. Their hosts Al-Ain sit 5th on the table, seven points away from the top and will look to take this match to bridge the gap. Neither team have any fitness concerns at all. Based on recent form our AAI vs ALJ match prediction is a closely fought contest between two top teams with advantage Al-Jazira.

Also Read | Leeds Condemns Abuse After Club Mocks Pundit Carney

AAI vs ALJ live: Al-Ain vs Al-Jazira Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other five times in the past. Al-Ain have won one while Al-Jazira have won three. The two teams have also played out a draw.

Also Read | OSA Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Prediction

AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction: Probable AAI vs ALJ playing 11

Al-Ain probable 11 - Khalid Essa, Mohamed Ahmad, Tsukasa Shiotani, Salem Abdulla, Rafael António Pereira, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Wilson Eduardo, Ahmed Barman, Mohammed Khalfan, Yahia Nader, Caio Canedo Corrêa

Al-Jazira probable 11 - Ali Khaseif, Miloš Kosanović, Abdulla Idrees, Khalifa Alhammadi, Thulani Serero, Saleem Rashid Obaid, Khalfan Mubarak Al Shamsi. Abdalla Ramadan, O. Traore, Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri

AAI vs ALJ live: Top picks for AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team

AAI vs ALJ live: Al-Ain top picks

Wilson Eduardo

Mohammed Khalfan

AAI vs ALJ live: Al-Jazira top picks

Zayed Al Ameri

Ali Mabkhout

Also Read | ATH Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction: AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper -Ali Khaseif

Defenders - Abdulla Idrees, Khalifa Alhammadi, Rafael António Pereira, Tsukasa Shiotani

Midfielders - Mubarak Al Shamsi, Saleem Rashid Obaid, Wilson Eduardo, Ahmed Barman

Forwards - Ali Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Drops Down Into Freezing Winter Snow In Swimming Trunks; Watch

Note: The above AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction, AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AAI vs ALJ Dream11 team and AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al - Ain FCTwitter