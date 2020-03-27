What Happened To Abdelhak Nouri? How Did Ajax Star Suffer Permanent Brain Damage?

AFC Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri was once considered as one of the brightest prospects in the Eredivisie before an injury brought his career to a halt. The player was in a coma for the past three years. Recently, his brother confirmed that Nouri was out of the coma. Here's what happened to Abelhak Nouri.

What happened to Abdelhak Nouri? Abdelhak Nouri brain damage led to collapse

In a pre-season game between Ajax and Werder Bremen on July 8, 2017, Werder Bremen were leading 2-1 until the 72nd minute. In the game, Abdelhak Nouri felt unease and collapsed to the ground. Club medics were called in following Nouri's collapse. However, it was soon ascertained that this was not a normal injury.

Ya Allah. As I get ready for bed I see the news about Abdelhak Nouri. My heart just squeezed in my chest. I don't know him at all but this news have brought me instant joy.



Best news of 2020 🤲🏿❤️ — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) March 26, 2020

An ambulance was immediately brought onto the field. Abdelhak Nouri was then being treated on the field. However, the medics realized that the player needed to be shifted to the hospital. After detailed medical tests, the cause for his fall was ascertained.

What happened to Abdelhak Nouri? Abdelhak Nouri brain damage leads to coma

Medical reports suggested that Abdelhak Nouri had suffered serious permanent brain damage, which could bring an end to his life. Doctors stated that the Abdelhak Nouri brain damage meant that he was now in a coma and his recovery would be assessed.

What happened to Abdelhak Nouri? Abdelhak Nouri brain damage yet to be healed

Abdelhak Nouri’s brother Abderrahim recently spoke on his health. He claimed that although Nouri has not fully recovered yet, he was out of the coma. The player had finally gained consciousness after almost three years. However, Nouri is still bed-ridden and is dependent on the support of his family members. He further claimed that Abdelhak watches football on television.

What happened to Abdelhak Nouri? Abdelhak Nouri Ajax career

Recently, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong spoke on Abdelhak Nouri. The duo is considered to be good friends since their time together at Ajax. De Jong recollected the time he received an offer to join Barcelona last season.

Abdelhak Nouri Ajax career: Nouri was great friends with Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong claimed that he went to see Abdelhak Nouri to ask him about his next possible destination. When Nouri’s mother asked De Jong if he should join Barcelona, Nouri raised his eyebrows as a mark of approval. This moment, claims the Barcelona midfielder, was very memorable.

Abdelhak Nouri Ajax career: When can Abdelhak Nouri play professional football?

Football fans must be curious to know, when can Abdelhak Nouri play professional football? However, there is no such stipulated time available to claim that he might return on the field. The player is still bed-ridden and it will take some more months for him to fully recover before returning to playing regular football.

