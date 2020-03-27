Ajax Star Abdelhak Nouri Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Years, Able To Watch Football Matches

AFC Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri has regained consciousness from a coma after nearly three years. The Ajax youngster had collapsed on the pitch during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017. It was reported that Nouri had suffered a cardiac attack.

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: What happened to Abdelhak Nouri

After collapsing during a game on July 8th 2017, Abdelhak Nouri has awoken from a coma and can now eat and sit in a wheelchair. Some very refreshing news in a very dark period. ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/md53Y6VNYU — Won The Ball (@WonTheBall) March 26, 2020

So, what happened to Abdelhak Nouri? As soon as Abdelhak Nouri collapsed, he was immediately treated by paramedics, before being shifted to the hospital. After thorough medical tests, it was revealed that Nouri had suffered serious permanent brain damage. The player was in a coma for the past two years and nine months.

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: Player being treated at home

Frenkie de Jong on Dutch channel NPO 1: “When I still had to choose my next club, I went to see Abdelhak Nouri and his mother asked him: “son, where should Frenkie go?” and when she mentioned Barça, Nouri moved his eyebrows. It was beautiful.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wbtLEev5NX — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 26, 2020

However, Abdelhak Nouri’s brother has spoken on the progress made in the treatment. He has claimed that his brother has not recovered fully yet. But Nouri was showing signs of recovery in a house that was specifically built to suit his medical needs.

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma

While speaking to Dutch TV show De Wereld Draait Door, Abdelhak Nouri’s brother Abderrahim said that since the Ajax player has returned back home, he has shown signs of improvement. He is aware of where he is now, in a familiar environment surrounded by family members. His brother expected further improvement in the coming days.

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: Player still bedridden

Abdelhak Nouri’s brother also claimed that he was no longer in a coma. However, the player was still bedridden and had to depend on the family members. He also claimed that they were able to communicate with him through the use of eyebrows, while the player also watches football on television.

