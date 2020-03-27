The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ajax Star Abdelhak Nouri Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Years, Able To Watch Football Matches

Football News

AFC Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri has regained consciousness after the player was in a coma for the past three years. Nouri collapsed on the pitch back in 2017.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abdelhak Nouri

AFC Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri has regained consciousness from a coma after nearly three years. The Ajax youngster had collapsed on the pitch during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017. It was reported that Nouri had suffered a cardiac attack.

Also Read | Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico uses coronavirus lockdown time to sketch stunning picture

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: What happened to Abdelhak Nouri

So, what happened to Abdelhak Nouri? As soon as Abdelhak Nouri collapsed, he was immediately treated by paramedics, before being shifted to the hospital. After thorough medical tests, it was revealed that Nouri had suffered serious permanent brain damage. The player was in a coma for the past two years and nine months.

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: Player being treated at home

However, Abdelhak Nouri’s brother has spoken on the progress made in the treatment. He has claimed that his brother has not recovered fully yet. But Nouri was showing signs of recovery in a house that was specifically built to suit his medical needs.

Also Read | Chelsea sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, here's how Twitter reacted

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma

While speaking to Dutch TV show De Wereld Draait Door, Abdelhak Nouri’s brother Abderrahim said that since the Ajax player has returned back home, he has shown signs of improvement. He is aware of where he is now, in a familiar environment surrounded by family members. His brother expected further improvement in the coming days.

Also Read | Ryan Babel furiously mocks Allan Nyom during Getafe vs Ajax: Watch

Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri out of coma: Player still bedridden

Abdelhak Nouri’s brother also claimed that he was no longer in a coma. However, the player was still bedridden and had to depend on the family members. He also claimed that they were able to communicate with him through the use of eyebrows, while the player also watches football on television.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech set for Chelsea move after Blues agree €45m deal with Ajax: Reports

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WARD BOY OF PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN PATNA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS