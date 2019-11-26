The Debate
FC Goa Coach Sergio Lobera Brims With Confidence Ahead Of Clash Against Jamshedpur FC

Football News

According to Lobera, FC Goa is a strong team and the upcoming game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for them to show their quality as a team. Read more

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
FC Goa

FC Goa are one of the three unbeaten teams in the ISL 2019-20 season so far. They will be hosting Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 5 clash on November 26, 2019, Tuesday 7:30 PM (IST). FC Goa are currently in the third spot on the ISL table with eight points in four games with a game in hand. They have two wins and two draws in the ISL so far. As for Jamshedpur FC, they are in the fifth spot on the table with two wins and one loss so far in the season (L1). While speaking at the pre-match press conference, the FC Goa head coach, Sergio Lobera, displayed his satisfaction with his players’ performances so far by stating that he is very happy with his players and that every match is a different situation to be in.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Lobera gives his take on the ISL game 

Sergio Lobera added that FC Goa are unbeaten so far in the season which is very difficult to maintain even after four games. Sergio Lobera said he is very satisfied by the way FC Goa performed against Chennaiyin FC. According to the coach, the match against Mumbai City FC was their best match in which they scored a lot of goals and grabbed the important three points against a good side. Lobera felt that Goa could have done a lot better against NorthEast United FC. 

According to Sergio Lobera, FC Goa are a strong team and the upcoming game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for them to show their quality as a team. The head coach stated that they are building strong and confident as a team which is a difficult process for any side. The Spaniard stated that FC Goa have worked hard and are prepared for the upcoming clash. The 42-year-old boss accepted that Jamshedpur are a very strong team and that they have a very good set of players. He is aware of the fact that Jamshedpur is a very different and difficult team to play against but he is optimistic about getting at least a point from the game.

Published:
