Real Madrid Great Iker Casillas, Midfielder Toni Kroos React To Ronaldo's 750-goal Record

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal during Juventus' 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 35-year-old scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, five for his first club, Sporting, and 75 for Juventus so far. Ronaldo took to social media to thank his coaches, teammates and opponents for helping him achieve the incredible milestone and received some cheeky replies from his former Real Madrid teammates.

Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos react cheekily to Cristiano Ronaldo's 750-goal record

Only hours after scoring his 750th career goal, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and Instagram to post about his achievement. The Juventus forward wrote, "750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles on the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players, coaches and everyone that helped me reach this amazing number. Also thank you to all my opponents that motivated me to work harder and harder every day." The veteran forward also added that his next target was to reach the 800-goal mark.

𝟕𝟓𝟎 goals, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 happy moments, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday. pic.twitter.com/ZuS4GDOzeh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 2, 2020

Ronaldo's Twitter post caught the attention of plenty including his former Real Madrid teammates, Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos, with the duo comically reacting to his staggering feat. Three-time UCL champion Casillas, who retired from professional football earlier this year, responded by stating, "Only 750? I'm sure you can do better" with a cheeky emoji.

Only 750? You can do better!! 😏 https://t.co/7UecYADeXe — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) December 3, 2020

Current Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos also chipped in with some praise while responding to Ronaldo as he wrote, "Not bad, sir. Not bad". The German international was part of the Madrid squad that suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UCL on Tuesday but still took the time out to respond to Ronaldo's iconic achievement.

Not bad sir. Not bad. https://t.co/rlFeosmANq — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 3, 2020

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv: Andrea Pirlo's men cruise past Ukrainian giants

Juventus had already qualified for the UCL Round of 16 before facing Kyiv on Wednesday as they were in second place in Group G with 9 points from four games. The Bianconeri grabbed the lead in the 21st minute of the game through Federico Chiesa, who scored his first goal in the elite competition. Ronaldo's goal came just three minutes before the hour mark, and it was far from the usual spectacular goals he scores as the ball appeared to hit his shin and nestle into the net.

Alvaro Morata sealed the points three points and a 3-0 win for Juve, who will face group leaders Barcelona on matchday 6. Juventus lost their only game in the UCL this season against Barcelona, last month and will be hoping to exact revenge in the reverse fixture, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to be available for the clash this time around.

Image Credits - UEFA.com