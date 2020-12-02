Real Madrid's Defense Shaky Without Ramos, Los Blancos Lost 7 Of 9 Games Without Skipper

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid's struggling form stands exposed with Los Blancos conceding a second consecutive defeat on Tuesday. Zinedine Zidane's men were left disgruntled by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who smashed two second-half goals to halt Real Madrid's progress in the Round of 16, although temporarily. And the club have been feeling the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos, who has been leading the backline for more than a decade now.

A victory for Real Madrid could have ensured a spot in the final 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. But, the wait seems to have prolonged until the final matchday, which could decide the club's way forward at the European stage. Two second-half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon were enough to sink the travelling side.

Interestingly, this is the second successive defeat, with the club failing to bag three points against Alaves last weekend. The defeat against Shakhtar has exposed the club's hollowness. Moreover, the manager, who was the maestro behind Los Blancos' triple Champions League title wins, has come under the scanner.

Injury crisis at Real Madrid haunts Zidane

However, the club have suffered on the injury front as well. Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard was subbed off in the game against Alaves and was subsequently excluded from the Champions League squad. Striker Luka Jovic is on the sidelines after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus while with the Serbian national team.

Moreover, Zidane has been without club captain Sergio Ramos for a while now. The 34-year-old centre-back pulled up his hamstring during Spain's cruising 6-0 victory against Joachim Leow's Germany during the international break. And his absence has exposed the hollowness in Real Madrid's backline with the duo of Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez unable to hold guard.

Real Madrid defence shaky in absence of Sergio Ramos

A startling stat suggests the shakiness of the Real Madrid defence in the absence of Ramos. The Bernabeu outfit's last nine games without Ramos in the Champions League have resulted in seven defeats. Interestingly, this stat includes the club's opening game defeat against Shakhtar as well.

Ramos was suspended for the clash against Manchester City in the business end of the Champions League last season. And Zidane's men lost out 1-2 at the Etihad. Real Madrid could manage to bag only two victories without Ramos against Club Brugge and last season as well as against Inter Milan this campaign.

