Zidane Could Be Sacked If Real Madrid Don't Get Results In The Next 3 Games: Report

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid’s struggling campaign seems to have cast a spotlight on manager Zinedine Zidane’s ability to lead the lines. Although the manager, following his side’s humiliating defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, stated he won’t resign but rather fix the mess, the question still remains on his future. According to the reports in Spain, the Frenchman’s future at the Bernabeu will depend on Real Madrid’s performance in the next three games.

Zidane sacked rumours intensify after Real Madrid's no show vs Shakhtar

Real Madrid suffered a major setback in their Champions League campaign with the defeat against Shakhtar. Los Blancos’ defence looked leaky and hapless in the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos, who has been leading the backline for more than a decade now. Ramos’ importance could be comprehended from the fact that Real Madrid have lost seven of the previous nine Champions League games in the absence of the centre-back.

Real Madrid players are against the idea of sacking Zidane and they believe they'll be able to turn the situation around soon. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/goEFyxPbTJ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 2, 2020

A victory against Shakhtar would have ensured a berth for Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the European club competition. But the Ukrainian side had other plans as they hammered Los Blancos at home. Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored in the second half to halt the Spanish giants’ progression in the knock out stage, at least temporarily.

Real Madrid next manager to be announced soon?

Following the defeat, Zidane’s ability to lead the club from the sidelines has come into question. Fans have blamed the Frenchman, who guided Real Madrid to three successive Champions League titles, for his favouritism towards some players, while denying opportunities to young talents of the squad.

As reported by Daily Mail, Zidane’s sacking could be a reality if Los Blancos went on to concede defeats in the next three fixtures. Real Madrid take on Sevilla in LaLiga. And a defeat against Julen Lopetegui’s men might spell further trouble, with the defending champions sitting fourth in the league standings, seven points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad.

Pochettino to Real Madrid?

Besides, a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach is necessary for the Bernabeu outfit to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League. While a defeat will see Zidane’s men demote down to the Europa League, their first such stint in the history of the club.

Moreover, the game following Monchengladbach will see Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid. And a defeat will prove to be the final nail in the coffin, which could mean Los Blancos were out of the LaLiga title race. Moreover, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the ideal candidate to replace Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram