Lionel Messi May Be Allowed To Leave Barcelona For €100m As Settlement Seems Possible

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's wish to leave the club this transfer window might soon materialise for €100 million. The past week has seen intense conflict between the superstar and the club board, with Messi keen on leaving as a free agent. However, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has constantly maintained that the interested party should pay €700 million ($839m) to sign the Argentine. A report now suggests that a deal could be agreed upon for €100 million ($118m).

Lionel Messi transfer to Man City for €100 million?

Lionel Messi's father Jorge, who also happens to be his agent met Bartomeu on Wednesday. The meeting that lasted 90 minutes saw the president fail in his attempt to convince Jorge to ensure Messi's stay. A report in The Telegraph now suggests that Barcelona might be forced to sell the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for €100 million.

The tracking back from Bartomeu is significant after he maintained that any club that seeks to rope in the winger should pay his entire release clause estimated at €700 million. The president also found support from LaLiga, with the league confirming that Messi's contract with the club lasts until 2021, while also upholding that the release clause is still valid.

Lionel Messi's father confirms exit talks

Lionel Messi refused to turn up for the team's pre-season training that began from Monday. This attempt has been seen as an effort to force a move away from Camp Nou. Similar actions were seen when Neymar wanted to seal a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

After he arrived at the Barcelona airport, Lionel Messi's father confirmed that it is difficult for his son to continue with the Catalan giants. However, on being quizzed if he was in contact with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Jorge rubbished the claims, insisting there has been no approach from the Etihad-based outfit.

Man City transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer to Premier League inevitable?

Despite the denial from Jorge, the Messi transfer to Man City seems inevitable. The Premier League heavyweights have reportedly offered a three-year contract to the 33-year-old. Once the contract ends, he could then ply his trade in Major League Soccer (MLS). City Football Group, the parent company of Man City also owns New York City FC, which could prove to be Messi's destination after the expiration of his Man City contract.

