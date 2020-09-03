Bale Lashes Out At Real Madrid, Claims Wales National Team And Fans Give Him More Respect

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has emerged as arguably the most controversial personality at the Bernabeu over the past couple of seasons. The Wales international has been a subject of whistles and trolls for his lack of dedication towards the club. Moreover, his recent antics seem to have enraged the club, which is now wishing to get rid of him. As Bale returns for national duty, the 31-year-old has again mocked the Los Blancos.

Bale mocks Real Madrid again ahead of Wales training session

Bale has been called up by Ryan Giggs for Wales' friendlies against Finland and Bulgaria. The winger is visibly happy with a return to the national team as could be seen by his recent social media posts during the Wales training sessions. Bale spoke to Sky Sports News recently and the interview pretty much summed up his emotions towards Real Madrid.

Bale was asked on his thoughts of returning with the national team after several months. Bale, who also happens to be the national team captain, insists that he is happy to be back with his compatriots. He went on to take a jibe at Real Madrid, saying that he is more appreciated in the national team. This very sentiment could fuel the Bale transfer rumours much more than in the past.

Bale transfer rumours: Will Real Madrid get rid of Bale this summer?

Bale also hit out at Real Madrid fans, stating that the national team fans are more supportive towards him. Averse to claims that Bale is unwilling to leave the Bernabeu outfit, the Welshman has now finally claimed that he wants to leave Real Madrid. However, Real Madrid have made things difficult for him, added the four-time Champions League winner.

Bale has been one of the common subjects of controversies for Real Madrid fans over the past couple of seasons. The Welshman has often been called out for his lack of dedication towards the club. Despite having played a minimal role in Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph last season, reports claim that Bale still clings on to his contract and has so far throttled any move from the Los Blancos to sell him this transfer window.

Bale and Zidane's relationship worsen

Bale and Zidane's relationship hasn't been vocal since the return of the Frenchman during the closing matchdays of the 2018-19 season. The 31-year-old racked up a controversy when his side qualified for the Euro 2020. His national teammates unfurled a banner that read, "Wales. Golf, Real Madrid. In that order." If this wasn't enough to irk the Real Madrid fans, Bale went on to pose happily with the banner.

During one such instance on one of the matchdays, the former Spurs man was seen pretending to sleep on the bench, while on one occasion he tried to mock Zidane. During the final stretch of LaLiga, he requested Zidane not to include him in the matchday squads. Some reports suggested that during Los Blancos' Champions League clash against Manchester City, Bale was spotted playing golf in the Spanish capital.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter