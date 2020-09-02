Van Der Sar, Depay, Van Persie: How Dutch Stars Performed At Man United Before Van De Beek

Man United have made their first foray into the summer window, having sealed a Donny van de Beek transfer if reports are to be believed. The Ajax midfield star will complete a move to Old Trafford for a reported £40m + add-ons according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Van de Beek transfer will make the 23-year-old the latest Dutchman to join Man United, and here's a look at how his countrymen have fared at Old Trafford over the years.

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. 🔴 #MUFC



Dony van de Beek transfer: How Dutchmen have fared at Man United ft Van der Sar, Van Persie, Depay

Edwin van der Sar

Doubts were raised when manager Sir Alex Ferguson commissioned a deal to sign 34-year-old goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar from Fulham for a reported fee of £2 million. The Dutch shot-stopper established himself as a fan favourite winning multiple Premier League titles during his stint at Old Trafford. The crowning moment of Van der Sar's Man United career came when he saved the final penalty of the shoot-out from Nicolas Anelka to help the Red Devils win the Champions League in 2008. Van der Sar, who currently serves as Ajax's CEO, was a huge influence in the Van de Beek transfer to Man United, and the young midfielder will look to replicate the shot-stopper's feats in the Premier League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Before Wayne Rooney donned the Man United No.10, it belonged to Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. Signed for a then club-record £18.5 million, the lethal striker scored 20 Premier League goals in four of his five seasons at Old Trafford and was one of the leading goalscorers in the Champions League. Van Nistelrooy made a total of 219 appearances for Man United across five seasons, scoring a staggering 150 goals for the Red Devils.

Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam was a mercurial centre-back who went toe to toe with opposition strikers and was a key feature during Man United's treble win. The Dutchman was controversially sold by the manager to Lazio after three seasons due to the allegations made by him in his autobiography. Sir Alex Ferguson later admitted that selling the centre-back was a mistake, despite receiving an offer that was too good to refuse. Stam is currently the manager of MLS side Cincinnati FC.

Robin van Persie

The flying Dutchman sealed a sensational move Man United ahead of the 2012-13 season from arch-rivals Arsenal, in what was Sir Alex Ferguson's final season as manager. Van Persie won the Golden Boot that season, lifting Man United to the Premier League title. The Netherlands star's form dipped after Sir Alex's Ferguson left and he later sealed a move to Fenerbache. Van Persie made 105 appearances for Man United, scoring 58 goals across his three-year stint.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay arrived with huge expectations and was subsequently handed the No.7 shirt by Man United. However, the Dutchman failed to make much of an impact and was sold to Lyon where he has revived his career. In a stint that lasted a little over 12 months, Depay made 53 appearances scoring a mere 7 goals across all competitions.

Daley Blind

Daley Blind was another one of Louis van Gaal's signings when he was the head coach at Manchester United. Unlike Depay, Blind spent over three seasons at Old Trafford, slotting in a variety of roles. The Dutchman played at left-back, centre-back and centre midfield during his time in the Premier League, before sealing a move back to Ajax. Blind has also been reported as one of the key advisors in the Donny van de Beek transfer.

Other notable Durch footballers at Man United

Arnold Murhen is famously known or his exploits with the Dutch national team in the 80s and was part of the Man United for three years before Sir Alex Ferguson arrived at the club.

John Cryuff's son Jordi Cruyff spent four years at Man United, but a series of injuries marred his career and he only made 58 appearances.

Raimond Van Der Gouw made 60 appearances for the Red Devils, mainly operating as a backup to club legend Peter Schmeichel.

Alexander Buttner made just 28 appearances for Manchester United, playing mainly as a backup to Patrice Evra at left-back, before moving to Dynamo Moscow.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is currently part of the Man United set-up but remains a long way from securing a first-team spot under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Academy graduate Tahith Chong has completed a loan switch to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen for the 20/21 season having failed to break into the first team.

