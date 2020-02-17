The Debate
AC Milan Vs Torino Live Streaming Details, Team News And Current Serie A Standings

Football News

AC Milan vs Torino - AC Milan have lost just once in their last five games with three wins and a draw. Meanwhile, Torino are in the second half of the table.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
AC Milan vs Torino

Torino will travel to the San Siro stadium to face AC Milan in the last match of Serie A 2019-20 Matchday 24. AC Milan are placed in the 10th spot of the Serie A points table. Meanwhile, Torino are in the second half of the table. Both teams have a negative goal difference. However, AC Milan have lost just once in their last five games with three wins and a draw. Things are not going smoothly for Torino as they have lost their last 4 games in a row. 

AC Milan vs Torino live streaming details

  1. Competition: Serie A 2019-20
  2. Date and Time: Monday, February 17, 2020, (Tuesday, February 18, 1:15 AM)
  3. Venue: San Siro Stadium
  4. Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

AC Milan vs Torino: What the managers have to say

AC Milan vs Torino live streaming: Stefano Pioli's pre-match presser

AC Milan vs Torino live streaming: Moreno's pre-match presser

 

AC Milan vs Torino: Throwback to 2008-09 season

AC Milan vs Torino: Full Squads

AC Milan vs Torino: AC Milan Full Squad

Asmir Begovic, Matteo Soncin, Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernández, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, Lucas Paquetá, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Alessandro Sala, Diego Laxalt, Marco Brescianini, Ismaël Bennacer, Rafael Leão, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Capone, Daniel Maldini

AC Milan vs Torino: Torino Full Squad

Samir Ujkani, Salvatore Sirigu, Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Cristian Ansaldi, Wilfried Singo, Alberto Savino, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Koffi Djidji, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ola Aina, Bremer, Sasa Lukic, Daniele Baselli, Iago Falque, Simone Zaza, Simone Edera, Souahilo Meïté, Ndary Adopo, Tomás Rincón, Diego Laxalt, Andrea Belotti, Álex Berenguer, Vincenzo Millico, Simone Verdi, Nicola Ranti

Serie A standings 2019-20

 

Published:
