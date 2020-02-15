Erling Haaland Sets New Bundesliga Record After Scoring 8 Goals In His First Five Games

Erling Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm. He just can't stop scoring goals. Borussia Dortmund made the transfer of the season after bagging Erling Haaland for just €22.5 million from RB Salzburg in the winter transfer window.

In just the five games he has played for Dortmund, the striker has already created a record. Erling Haaland has scored eight times in his first five Bundesliga games. He's become the first player in the league's history to do so.

Celebrate your teammates goals more than your own, that’s love 💛 pic.twitter.com/yUF76QlhT0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 14, 2020

Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring

Erling Haaland reached the landmark after finding the net in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga 2019-20. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in his first appearance for Dortmund. He came on as a substitute. The teenager bagged a brace in his second and third Bundesliga appearance. The only game Erling Haaland failed to score in was against Bayer Leverkusen in which Borussia Dortmund lost 4-3.

Dortmund's Erling Haaland becomes the first player to score eight goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances 👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/o7ZOE4Oko7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2020

Erling Haaland's spectacular form will be very crucial for Lucien Favre as Borussia Dortmund have many titles to fight for this season. They are currently second on the Bundesliga 2019-20 table (lagging behind league leaders Bayern Munich by a solitary point). Dortmund are set to face PSG in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Dortmund vs PSG first leg is scheduled on February 19, 2020 at 1:15 AM (IST).

