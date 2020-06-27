Hakimi Transfer To Inter Milan From Real Madrid Likely In €40 Million Mega Deal: Reports

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi (on loan at Borussia Dortmund) is reportedly closing in on a move to Inter Milan. The Madrid-born Morocco international spent two seasons on loan at the Bundesliga club, having joined the side in 2018. Once returning to Madrid in the summer, reports indicate Zinedine Zidane has informed the player that he will be playing second fiddle to right-back Dani Carvajal. Hakimi is contracted to Real Madrid till 2022.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: £54 Million 'flop' Luka Jovic Eager To Leave For AC Milan

Achraf Hakimi transfer to Inter Milan?

As per reports, Borussia Dortmund were among the sides interested in a Hakimi transfer. However, in the wake of a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund were only looking to extend his loan stay by another year with a view to a permanent Hakimi transfer in 2021. On Friday, Sky Italy broke the news that Inter Milan have jumped the queue in signing Achraf Hakimi after the Serie A side agreed to a transfer fee in the region of €40 million with Real Madrid. Bayern Munich and Manchester City were also said to have a huge interest in acquiring the 21-year-old.

Di Marzio: The secret negotiations for #Hakimi has started in March 2020.



5 years contract and €5m per year for him, €40m plus bonuses for Real Madrid. ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/zVxEx4zYcC — ENJOY INTER (@EnjoyInter) June 26, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: Kai Havertz Eagerly Waiting For Real Madrid's Call Despite Bayern Munich Interest

Real Madrid transfer news: Hakimi transfer to Inter Milan?

Reports further indicate that along with the agreement on a Hakimi transfer value, the full-back has also agreed to a five-year deal with the Serie A side. Antonio Conte, the Inter Milan manager, is said to be keen in a Hakimi transfer to the club since the player can play at both full-back positions and can also slot in on the wings. Achraf Hakimi is himself reportedly interested in the move to Italy in search of regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have also confirmed the signing of right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Belgian defender attracted interest from the likes of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but eventually joined the Bundesliga side on a reported four-year deal. Meunier's signing fits well with a Hakimi transfer to Inter Milan, with Dortmund having signed a replacement. Reports suggest Dortmund are keen on keeping hold of the full-back.

Also Read | Inter Milan Transfer News: Juventus, Inter Contact Man City Star Gabriel Jesus' Agent For €70m Move To Serie A

Achraf Hakimi joined Real Madrid youth set-up in 2006 CD Colonia Ofigevi. He made his LaLiga debut in October 2017 - a season where he played 17 times for the Spanish giants. In two seasons in Bundesliga, he played 72 times in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. This season, the full-back has made 32 league appearances with just 5 goals.

Also Read | Hakimi transfer: Who Will Be Dani Carvajal's Successor At Real Madrid?

(Image Credits: Achraf Hakimi Instagram Handle)