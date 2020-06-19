Kai Havertz Eagerly Waiting For Real Madrid's Call Despite Bayern Munich Interest: Report

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has garnered attention from major clubs in Europe after his rise in the Bundesliga this season. Despite being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the youngster awaits an approach from Spanish giants Real Madrid as he sees himself playing at Santiago Bernabeu under manager Zinedine Zidane in the foreseeable future.

Also Read | Kai Havertz becomes first player in Bundesliga history to net 35 goals before turning 21

Kai Havertz transfer: Youngster awaits Real Madrid

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have been keeping a tab on Kai Hevertz’s performance in the past few weeks. The youngster wishes to play at the Spanish capital and will wait for a season more to realise his dream. However, Real Madrid have been reportedly claiming that they wouldn’t pursue any signing in the summer transfer window despite the Kai Havertz transfer rumours gaining momentum.

Also Read | Man United to offload Andreas Pereira in order to land Leverkusen's Kai Havertz: Report

Kai Havertz transfer: Renier Jesus the key?

A report by Spanish publication AS suggests that Real Madrid youngster Renier Jesus might be the key to Kai Havertz’s arrival at Bernabeu. Los Blancos and Bayer Leverkusen have been negotiating over a possible loan deal for the Brazilian prodigy. Jesus might play a significant role in negotiating a transfer for Havertz if Real Madrid do decide to sign the German midfielder.

Recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also emerged as one of the possible destinations for Kai Havertz. The Bavarians have a reputation to rope in the brightest prospects from other German clubs and Havertz is no exception for Hansi Flick. However, rumours suggest that the 21-year-old German midfielder will agree on a move to Real Madrid and not Bayern Munich if the Los Blancos come calling.

Also Read | Chelsea face major competition in Kai Havertz transfer race with Bayern Munich's £75m bid

Kai Havertz transfer: Chelsea, Man United also in the fray

Kai Havertz’s numbers for the Bundesliga giants this season emphasises on interests from Chelsea, Real Madrid as well as Man United. The midfielder also enjoys the reputation of being the first Bundesliga player to score 35 goals before turning 21. He is likely to feature against Hertha Berlin on Sunday as his side look to cement their spot in the top four of Bundesliga. Leverkusen face a threat from fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, leading by a point only.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer news: Lampard keen on £75m deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

Image courtesy: Kai Havertz Twitter handle