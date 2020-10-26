Adama Traore Reveals Why He Uses Baby Oil To Blaze Past Premier League Defenders

A few months ago, an iconic picture of Wolves winger Adama Traore being lathered up in baby oil before a Europa League encounter had amused both fans and pundits alike. After the Adama Traore baby oil picture went viral, a club spokesperson had revealed that Wolves’ medical staff does it to protect the winger from injury. Notably, Adama Traore has suffered a series of dislocated shoulders in the past, with the new trick said to be a preventive measure against the same. Now, the winger himself has opened up about the importance of the interesting routine.

Adama Traore baby oil: Adama Traore physique helped by baby oil trick

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Spanish winger opened up about the tactic that has helped him perform at his peak during his time at Wolves. The winger praised the Wolves staff for coming up with a very clear idea, as Adama Traore admitted that he has had problems with his shoulder in the past. The player revealed that opponents would grab his arm in an attempt to catch him, as they tried to pull his shoulder. However, Adama Traore admitted that applying baby oil on his arms means that the players can't grab him while he’s moving.

Shedding light on the unconventional routine, the Wolves winger also talked about the first time the club’s medical staff tried out the tactic. Adama Traore called the technique very funny, as he explained that the many players tried to grab him but couldn’t because of the oil.

Sharing a hilarious interaction, Adama Traore talked about how players asked him what happened after they couldn't catch him, while the Wolves winger claimed that he didn’t know anything. Concluding on the topic, Adama Traore disclosed that since he has oil on his arm he can easily slip away, with opponents having to think of other tactics to stop the pacy winger.

Adama Traore speed: Wolves winger known for his blistering pace

While the Wolves star is known for his searing pace, Adama Traore reiterated that he has other skills as well. The player is considered to be one of the fastest in the Premier League, with Adama Traore once clocking up a speed of 37kmph. Media reports revealed that the Wolves winger notched up a speed of 37.78 kmph in the last campaign.

However, Adama Traore conceded that all the discussions regarding his pace don’t matter to him. The 24-year-old said that he has no problem if opponents focus only his speed, as he feels he has the ability to do other things on the pitch as well.

Image Credits: Wolves Instagram