AFC Endorses AIFF As A Full member of The AFC Elite Youth Scheme

Last week, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced its decision to confer the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status. The AIFF became the latest association to be recognized as a full member of the highly-acclaimed AFC Elite Youth Scheme for its well-established system and commendable approach towards developing youth players. The AFC noted the increase of top-level competitions organised by the AIFF, including the hosting of the AFC U-16 Championship in 2016 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. The AFC Youth Panel also praised AIFF for hosting the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, underlining its determination in developing the young Indian women football players as well.

AFC approve AIFF with full membership of the Elite Youth Scheme

On July 10, AFC general secretary Dato Windsor John confirmed the AIFF membership into the Elite Youth Scheme through a letter written to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das. The letter from the AFC read, "We are pleased to inform you that your application for full membership at the AFC Elite Youth Scheme has been approved by the Youth Panel." The focus on the Indian football youth development was also reinforced with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy receiving a two-star academy status by the AFC Youth Panel. Das thanked the AFC for recognising the effort put into the Indian football youth development.

Indian football development: Top AIFF academies lead charge

The RFYC Academy was the first youth academy in India to be conferred a five-star rating by the AIFF. RFYC has emerged as one of the most well-equipped residential academies in the country. The RFYC has also become a cradle for budding talents that are scouted from all across the nation. In 2014, the JSW Bengaluru FC Academy initiated an annual Grassroots Development Programme which covered 20 youth football centres across three states.

AIFF's endorsement becomes the ninth recognised full Member Association among AFC's Elite Youth Scheme. The AFC Elite Youth Scheme has set a benchmark for all the Member Associations on the continent to evaluate their youth football structure. The AFC Youth Panel evaluates the applications of the Member Associations in 20 areas of core activities. These include leadership, planning, organisation, staffing, recruitment, finance, facilities, teams, coaching, playing, player performance, health, fitness, psychology, welfare, education, collaboration, assessment, rules and results.

Image Credits - Indian Football Team Twitter