Odion Ighalo Might Have Played Last Game For Man Utd As Loan Extension Hits Roadblock

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo might have played his last game for the Red Devils after reports suggesting that talks have stalled between United and his parent club Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo was signed from the Chinese Super League side on a loan until the end of the season in January this year.

Shanghai Shenhua unwilling to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal

Suspension of the Premier League seems to have affected Odion Ighalo's time at Manchester United. His loan agreement with the Old Trafford outfit runs until May. However, the Premier League is likely to resume only in June. But the Chinese Super League's new season is set to begin this month. His parent club have demanded the striker be sent back once his contract ends.

Talks between Manchester United and Odion Ighalo's parent club break down

Manchester United tried to persuade Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal until the Premier League season is completed. However, a report by Evening Standard claims that talks between the two clubs have broken down. The report also suggests that the China-based club expect £20 million ($24 million) to make Ighalo's signing permanent. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't wish on sealing the transfer and is rather expecting a loan deal extension.

Odion Ighalo enjoys manager's support

Odion Ighalo had an impactful debut with Manchester United. Since his debut, the striker has made three starts, while also scoring four goals in total. The player was on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Old Trafford. However, recent reports suggest otherwise, despite Ighalo enjoying Ole Gunnar's Solksjaer's support at the club.

