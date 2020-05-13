Man United Great Paul Scholes Names Ex-Fulham Player As Trickiest Opponent Ever

Man United legend Paul Scholes had an illustrious career facing off against some of the great players in the Premier League and Europe. Scholes spent his entire career under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, winning 11 Premier League titles before hanging his boots in 2013. However in a recent interview, the former England international surprisingly named former Fulham midfielder Papa Bouba Diop as one of the trickiest players he faced in his career.

Man United legend Paul Scholes names Papa Bouba Diop as his trickiest opponent ever

Man United legend Paul Scholes in a chat with Savage Social has named ex-Portsmouth and Fulham midfielder Papa Bouba Diop as one of the trickiest players he played against. The Senegalese midfielder was nicknamed as 'The Wardrobe' for his towering physique and the Man United admits he used to hate playing against Diop. Paul Scholes was full praise of Pape Bouba Diop and named him in the same bracket as Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Scholes also mentioned Welsh midfielder Robbie Savage and said that these players were an 'absolute nuisance' as they try to close down very quickly.

😍 As far as Scholesy’s screamers go, this might just be his most important 👊#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/V8waNFuGMb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2020

Paul Scholes career: Man United legend's career at a glance

Paul Scholes was part of the famed class of '92 that graduated from the Manchester United academy and went onto have stellar careers at Old Trafford. Scholes made his debut in 1994 scoring twice against Port Vale. The former England international spent 19 seasons playing under Sir Alex Ferguson and lifted 11 Premier League titles, 2 Champions League and 3 FA Cup titles.

Paul Scholes retired in 2011 before making a comeback a season later which was incidentally Sir Alex Ferguson's last at the club. The Man United legend made a total of 718 appearances across all competitions, scoring 155 goals. Scholes was named in the PFA Team of the Year twice, while he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

