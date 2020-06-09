Man City Star Sergio Aguero Set To Give Spanish Lessons To Young Kids During The Lockdown

Premier League players have been forced to remain indoors since March after the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. England has been one of the worst-hit countries with more than 287,000 UK citizens testing positive for COVID-19 in recent months with the death count crossing the 40,000 mark as of Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Amidst all this uncertainty, BBC Bitesize has come up with an innovative idea to keep kids at home occupied while also ensuring that they get their daily dose of education. Manchester City star Sergio Aguero decided to join the project with Sergio Aguero Spanish lessons now being featured as a highlight in the program.

Sergio Aguero resumes training ahead of Premier League restart

Hands-up who wants a new set of training pics! ✋



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/fxXyoGrJas — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2020

Sergio Aguero to teach young kids Spanish online amid COVID-19 lockdown

Sergio Aguero will begin his Spanish lessons on the BBC this Thursday.



Aguero will be teaching youngsters how to count from one to 12 in Spanish which will form part of a wider language lesson aimed at school years one to four.



[via @MirrorFootball]pic.twitter.com/j8DUQ7bQIo — Man City Report (@cityreport_) June 8, 2020

BBC Bitesize has come up with an interesting initiative in order to educate the children while following social distancing rules and regulations as laid out by the British government. Manchester City's record goalscorer will be teaching kids in years one and two to count till 12 in Spanish during the lockdown. Children in years three and four will be taught a wider range of Spanish words involving daily activities, family, and pets. When speaking about the initiative, Sergio Aguero was quoted as saying, "It's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focused on their education from home. The BBC are doing brilliant work to help, and I'm honoured to be able to play a part."

Ahead of the Premier League restart, Sergio Aguero will be joined by various other celebrities in delivering educative lessons to kids in the UK. British sitcom Eastenders star Danny Dyer will be teaching history, Professor Brian Cox will cover science, and Sir David Attenborough will be dealing with issues surrounding the environment and wildlife. Other tutors offering their services for the 14-week programme include Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker and One Direction star Liam Payne.

