AHL Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Al-Ahli take on Al-Hilal on Matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 15 with kickoff at 10:40 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at AHL vs HLL Dream11 prediction, among other match details.

Al-Ahli will start the match as the third-ranked team on the Saudi Pro League table. They have gone on to win seven games, draw one and suffer from four losses in their 12 league games. With 22 points against their name, the hosts are just 3 points away from the top and will be aiming to get up there with a win

Also Read James Rodriguez Left Real Madrid On A Free Transfer, Reveals Everton Sporting Director

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, excelled in the ongoing season as they sit at the top of the table. Razvan Lucescu’s men have earned 24 points from 12 league games with seven wins, four draws, and a single loss. They are currently on par with Al Shabab on 25 points and will be looking to extend their lead at the top and aim to walk away with all 3 points

Also Read Lionel Messi, Barcelona Fined By Spanish FA For Diego Maradona Tribute During Osasuna Game

AHL vs HLL Dream11 Team: AHL vs HLL Playing 11

Goalkeeper - H. Al-Watayan

Defenders - Y. Al-Shahrani, M. Al-Breik, L. Mina, M. Al-Fatil

Midfielders - M. Marin, A. Carrillo, D.Fettouhi, S. Owusu

Strikers - S. Giovinco, B. Gomis

Also Read Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Star Reveals HUGE Scar During Match Against Everton

AHL vs HLL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - B. Gomis or M. Marin

Vice-Captain - B. Gomis or D.Fettouhi

AHL vs HLL Match prediction

Three points sperate them as both the teams will see the match as an opportunity to consolidate their position in the top four. Al Ahli have conceded over 20 goals in 12 league matches while Al Hilal have conceded just eight goals, which is the second-lowest in the league. Al Ahli will have to sort out their defensive issues if they want to snatch away any points in this encounter. However, we expect Al Hilal to walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes as they boast an attack that has already scored 20 league goals this season.

Also Read Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Optimistic Over Star's Return For Super Cup Final

Prediction Al Ahli 0-3 Al Hilal

Note: The above AHL vs HLL Dream11 prediction, AHL vs HLL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AHL vs HLL Dream11 team and AHL vs HLL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.