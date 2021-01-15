James Rodriguez Left Real Madrid On A Free Transfer, Reveals Everton Sporting Director

Everton Sporting Director Marcel Brands has confirmed that the Merseyside club signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer from Real Madrid. The Colombian superstar completed his move from the Spanish Capital to Goodison Park in September 2020, signing a two-year contract with the option for a further season at the Premier League club. Brands also detailed the other five other at Everton over the summer.

James Rodriguez to Everton was a free transfer; Marcel Brands reveals details

When Everton signed James Rodriguez in the summer, reports claimed that the Toffees paid Real Madrid around £22m for the midfielder's services. However, Everton's Sporting Director has confirmed that the 29-year-old arrived at the club on a free transfer. Marcel Brands made the admission during the club's annual presentation at the General Meeting of the shareholders on Thursday.

He said, “It was one of the most difficult and weirdest transfer windows ever in the summer and the pandemic clearly played its part. We finished the window with a squad of 27 players - a little bit more than originally planned. We signed six new players. Three on a permanent transfer – Allan, Doucoure and Ben Godfrey. One on a free – James Rodriguez. One on a training compensation – Nkounkou. And one on loan without a loan fee – Robin Olsen.”

Brands has also confirmed that the total spend from summer signings was £60.5M.



He also confirmed James Rodriguez was a free transfer. pic.twitter.com/af3i2tpRFX — Toffee TV 🇧🇷🇨🇴🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇪 (@ToffeeTVEFC) January 14, 2021

The Dutchman went on to explain the sale of nine players during the last window - including Morgan Schneiderlin and Kieran Dowell - which saw Everton recoup £6.5m, leaving the club with a net spend of £54m after having spent £60.5m on Allan, Doucoure and Godfrey. Reports from AS suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was simply keen on trimming the club's fat wage-bill and hence, offered James Rodriguez to Everton.

Rodriguez was on a reported £200k weekly wage at Real Madrid and currently earns around £90,000 per week at Everton. Rodriguez joined several other players, including Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale, to leave Real Madrid during the summer (the latter on loan) as the LaLiga titans tightened their financial belt amidst the pandemic.

Rodriguez has already settled in well at Everton after reuniting with former boss Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder has already scored three goals and racked up three assists in 12 appearances for the Toffees. Everton have had a bright start to the season and are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, only four points behind leaders Manchester United.

Image Credits - James Rodriguez Instagram