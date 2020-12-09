AJA Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Quick links:
Ajax host Atalanta in a winner takes it all clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction, AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and the probable AJA vs ATN playing 11.
The winner of this clash will reach the Round of 16, and even a draw might put Atalanta through to the playoffs. However, the Serie A side are out of form, winning just one of their last six matches and this will be a boost to Ajax who are playing on their home turf. Both teams will want to be at their best in what virtually is a knock-out match and based on that our AJA vs ATN match prediction is a tight contest with any team being able to pull off a victory.
In terms of team news, Ajax will be without Noussari Mazraoui, David Neres and Mohammed Kudus while for the visitor's Robin Gosens and Aleksay Miranchuk are both absent having tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to Mattia Caldara and Pierluigi Gollini who miss out due to injuries.
⚫️ MATCHDAY 🔵— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) December 9, 2020
Un solo obiettivo! 🎯👊 Let’s do this, guys!
⠀#AjaxAtalanta #UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wgVicYr418
Ajax and Atalanta have faced each other on only one occasion in official European fixtures. Their previous encounter in the Champions League earlier in the competition resulted in a 2-2 draw.
Ajax probable 11 - Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Sean Klaiber; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Dusan Tadic, Lassina Traore, Antony
Atalanta probable 11 - Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Johan Mojica, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel
AJA vs ATN live: Ajax top picks
AJA vs ATN live: Atalanta top picks
Goalkeeper - Andre Onana
Defenders - Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind
Midfielders - Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Alejandro Gomez
Forwards - Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto (VC), Dusan Tadic (C), Lassina Traore
'We've got this, Boss.' 🤜🤛#UCL #ajaata pic.twitter.com/jtInLpxhVU— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 8, 2020
Note: The above AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction, AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Ajax Twitter