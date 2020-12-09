AJA Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Ajax host Atalanta in a winner takes it all clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction, AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and the probable AJA vs ATN playing 11.

AJA vs ATN live: AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction and preview

The winner of this clash will reach the Round of 16, and even a draw might put Atalanta through to the playoffs. However, the Serie A side are out of form, winning just one of their last six matches and this will be a boost to Ajax who are playing on their home turf. Both teams will want to be at their best in what virtually is a knock-out match and based on that our AJA vs ATN match prediction is a tight contest with any team being able to pull off a victory.

In terms of team news, Ajax will be without Noussari Mazraoui, David Neres and Mohammed Kudus while for the visitor's Robin Gosens and Aleksay Miranchuk are both absent having tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to Mattia Caldara and Pierluigi Gollini who miss out due to injuries.

Also Read | Istanbul Basaksehir Striker Demba Ba CONFRONTS Fourth Official After Racist Slur: Watch

AJA vs ATN live: Ajax vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Ajax and Atalanta have faced each other on only one occasion in official European fixtures. Their previous encounter in the Champions League earlier in the competition resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Also Read | Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Probable AJA vs ATN playing 11

Ajax probable 11 - Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Sean Klaiber; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Dusan Tadic, Lassina Traore, Antony

Atalanta probable 11 - Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Johan Mojica, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

AJA vs ATN live: Top picks for AJA vs ATN Dream11 team

AJA vs ATN live: Ajax top picks

Davy Klaassen

Dusan Tadic

AJA vs ATN live: Atalanta top picks

Alejandro Gomez

Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto

Also Read | GOZ Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig 2020-21 Match Preview

AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction: AJA vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Defenders - Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind

Midfielders - Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Alejandro Gomez

Forwards - Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto (VC), Dusan Tadic (C), Lassina Traore

Also Read | Juventus Chiefs Nedved And Paratici BANNED For 'insulting’ Referee In Win Over Torino

Note: The above AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction, AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AJA vs ATN Dream11 team and AJA vs ATN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ajax Twitter