Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

The Islanders lock horns against The Marina Machans at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in match 22 of the Hero Indian Super League. The Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will begin on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC team news, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC prediction and Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live stream information ahead of the encounter.

७ च्या आत घरात! ⏰



Islanders, make sure you get home in time - we've got a a midweek epic in store! 🔥#MCFCCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/qxv35vVPB6 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 9, 2020

Hero ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC preview

Historically Chennaiyin FC hold the record having won six and lost four and drawn two. In those 12 clashes, Mumbai City FC have 16 goals against Chennaiyin FC but the Marina Machans might find the Mumbai City FC defence harder to breach this time around with the club having kept three consecutive clean sheets. Chennaiyin FC scored two goals in the opening game but have not managed to put one past in the last two games. Today's game is expected to be a good game between two teams who can play very good football.

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Red Devils To Offload Pogba To Juventus In Exchange For Dybala?

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Chennaiyin FC have an injury concern with Indian International midfielder Anirudh Thapa out of action after the player had to be taken out of the previous game against Bengaluru FC. However, the good news for the Chennai fans is that there seems to be some positivity on the player's return. Speaking about Thapa's situation, the head coach Csaba Laszlo said, “Yes, we are discussing with the medical team. He’s made good progress but we will decide only tomorrow. But it looks positive.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Share Moment Of Respect, Fans And Pundits Admire GOAT Duo

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC team news - probable playing XI

Mumbai City FC probable 11 - Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC probable 11 - Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

How to watch Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live? Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live stream in India details

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Also Read | What Happened In PSG Vs Istanbul Game? Champions League Match Rescheduled After Racism Row

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Messi Was Never His Rival Despite Sharing 'top Prizes With Him'

Image credits: ISL Media