AJA Vs HRA Dream11 Predictions, Probable XI And Full Squad Info

Ajax host Heracles for their Matchday 14 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20. Ajax are currently leading the table with 11 wins in 13 games and a total of 35 points to their name (D2 L0). Ajax are continuing their fine form which they picked up last season. They are the only unbeaten side in the Dutch top-tier league. They have found the net 43 times in the league and have only conceded nine goals (GD 30). As for Heracles, they are on the seventh spot of the table with six wins and three draws (L4). They have a total of 21 points in the season with a GD of 6. The match is scheduled on November 24, 2019, Sunday 12:15 AM (IST) at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming Details, Match Info And Predicted Line-ups

AJA vs HRA Dream11

Goalkeeper

A. Onana (AJA) (Points: 11)

Defenders

N Tagliafico (AJA) (Points: 13)

M Knoester (HRA) (Points: 10.5)

J Veltman (AJA) (Points: 16.5)

D Blind (AJA) (Points: 16.5)

Midfielders

H Ziyech (AJA) (Points: 26.5)

A Merkel (HRA) (Points: 9.5)

L Martinez (AJA) (Points: 20.5)

M Osman (HRA) (Points: 15.5)

Forwards

C Dessers (HRA) (Points: 6.5)

A Tadic (AJA) (Points: 20)

Also Read | KBFC Vs BFC Dream11: Team News, Prediction, Analysis And Updates

AJA vs HRA Dream11 Team

Ajax Predicted line-up:

Onana; Dest, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Alvarez, Martinez; Tadic, Huntelaar, Promes

Heracles Predicted line-up:

Blaswich; Bakboord, Propper, Knoester, Czyborra; Merkel, Mauro Junior, Kiomourtzoglou; Van der Water, Dessers, Dos Santos

Also Read | Atalanta Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Cristiano Ronaldo Update

AJA vs HRA Full Squads

Ajax Full Squad

Bruno Varela, Dominik Kotarski, André Onana, Kjell Scherpen, Benjamin van Leer, Edson Álvarez, Daley Blind, Sergiño Dest, Noussair Mazraoui, Kik Pierie, Perr Schuurs, Nicolás Tagliafico, Joël Veltman, Siem de Jong, Carel Eiting, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Ryan Gravenberch, Zakaria Labyad, Răzvan Marin, Lisandro Martínez, Youri Regeer, Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech, Hassane Bandé, David Neres, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Noa Lang, Quincy Promes, Dušan Tadić, Lassina Traoré.

Heracles Full Squad

Janis Blaswich, Michael Brouwer, Koen Bucker, Tim Breukers, Lennart Czyborra, Robin Propper, Dario van den Buijs, Wout Droste, Mats Knoester, Navajo Bakboord, Jelle van Benthem, Maximilian Rossmann, Coen Gortemaker, Tim van de Berg, Stephen Sama, Jeff Hardeveld, Lucas Schoofs, Teun Bijleveld, Mauro Junior, Mohammed Osman, Jesper Drost, Sebastian Jakubiak, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Niels Leemhuis, Alexander Merkel, Jeremy Cijntje, Cyriel Dessers, Silvester van der Water, Jaroslav Navratil, Brandley Kuwas, Adrian Szoke, Zeki Erkilinc, Dabney Souza, Joey Konings, Mohamed Amissi.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut