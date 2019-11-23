Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming Details, Match Info And Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have not started the season the way they would have wished to. Bengaluru FC will enter the match with some confidence as they managed to win their last ISL clash which was against Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru FC scored three goals in their last match after managing to score just one goal in their last three matches before that. Skipper Sunil Chhetri also found himself on the scoresheet in the previous game. He stated that Bengaluru FC are working very well from the start and that they could have won all the three games.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming

Competition: ISL 2019-20 Date and Time: November 23, 2019, 7:30 PM (IST) Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Welcome to the club, Vlatko! 🙋‍♂️



The Macedonian defender joins our squad for the remainder of the #HeroISL season. #SwagathamVlatko #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/WRgPRIgSzi — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 22, 2019

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC:

TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Full Squad

Bengaluru FC Full Squad

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Kerala Blasters Full Squad

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Read @NewIndianXpress' preview of tonight's massive game as the ISL resumes after the International break. #MediaWatch #BFCKB pic.twitter.com/0srXDKrEJg — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019

