KBFC Vs BFC Dream11: Team News, Prediction, Analysis And Updates

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will go head-to-head in their Matchday 5 clash of ISL 2019-20. The game is scheduled for November 23, 2019, 7:30 PM onwards (IST) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru FC are on the fifth place in the points table with one win and three draws. As for Kerala Blasters, they are currently on the seventh spot of the ISL 2019-20 table with four points in four games. Let's have a look at the Dream11 prediction for the upcoming ISL match.

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

G. Singh-Sandhu (BFC) (Points: 25.5)

Defenders

M Rakip (KBFC) (Points: 16.5)

G Zuiverloon (KBFC) (Points:9)

R Gaikwad (KBFC) (Points: 10)

R Bheke (BFC) (Points: 32.5)

Midfielders

S Cidoncha (KBFC) (Points: 21.5)

R Augusto (BFC) (Points: 24.5)

M M Gning (KBFC) (Points: 13.5)

Forwards

S Chhetri (BFC) (Points: 17.5)

B Ogbeche (KBFC) (Points: 25)

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC:

TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche

KBFC vs BFC Full Squad

Bengaluru FC Full Squad

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Kerala Blasters Full Squad

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

"We have drawn confidence from the fact that we have controlled things on the pitch every time we have stepped out on it, this season." More on what @CarlesCuadrat said on the eve of #BFCKB. #WeAreBFC https://t.co/RE2pPH8qFw — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 22, 2019

