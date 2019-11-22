Atalanta Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Cristiano Ronaldo Update

Serie A will return this weekend after the international break and in one of the games, Atalanta will host Juventus for their Serie A Matchday 13 clash. Defending Serie A champions, Juventus, are the only team in Europe who have not faced a single loss in any competition so far. Maurizio Sarri's team is sitting on top of the Serie A table with 10 wins in 12 games so far (D2). Juventus have gathered a total of 32 points in the season and have a goal difference of 11. As for Atalanta, they are sitting on the fifth spot of the Serie A table with 22 points to their name.

Also Read | ISL, Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Match Preview And Predicted Line-ups

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the list due to injury

Atalanta vs Juventus live streaming details

Competition: Serie A 2019-20

Date and Time: November 23, 2019, 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium.

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and SonyLiv

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So

Atalanta vs Juventus: Match preview

Atalanta last won a Serie A game against Juventus back in February 2001, since then, the Old Lady have not lost a single game against the hosts (W23 D6). The Bianconeri have grabbed a win against Atalanta a total of 64 times in Serie A, which is more than any other club. The defending champions have found the net in each of their last 20 away clashes against Atalanta in Serie A. However, the Gian Piero Gasperini-led side can enter the competition with some confidence as they have gathered 22 points in 12 games in Serie A 2019-20 which is more their highest tally at this stage in their history.

Also Read | Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Also Read | Diego Maradona Sends An Emotional Message To Roger Federer After Missing His Game