Ryan Babel Furiously Mocks Allan Nyom During Getafe Vs Ajax: Watch

AFC Ajax star Ryan Babel was left furious due to Getafe defender Allan Nyom’s action during the game. Ajax played against Getafe in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (Friday according to IST) at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The LaLiga side triumphed past the defending Eredivisie champions in the clash.

Getafe vs Ajax: Allan Nyom rolls on field after Ryan Babel challenge

Ryan Babel is a SAVAGE!



Alan Nyom starts rolling around on the floor, Babel starts imitating him and then mocks his limping with a fake cry!



Next level 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCwqeskmKG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Ryan Babel expressed his anguish at former West Brom defender Allan Nyom after the latter was alleged to have behaved unsportingly during the game. In the 54th minute of the game, Getafe were already leading by a goal, when Nyom went down on the field after a minor challenge by Babel.

Getafe vs Ajax: Ryan Babel fakes a dive to mock Allan Nyom

After the challenge, the play continued, but Allan Nyom continued to struggle on the field, forcing the referee to stop the play. Just then, Ryan Babel reacted furiously and started imitating the defender. Babel rolled along the field to express his anguish on Nyom’s alleged play-acting skills.

Getafe vs Ajax Europa League Results: Twitterati react to Ryan Babel’s imitation

The game needs more of this 🤣👏🏼 — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon24) February 20, 2020

It’s about time someone shamed these conmen and cheats who try and try to get fellow professionals booked or sent off shout be embarrassed , well done Babel I say ! — James 🎃 (@jamesboz23) February 20, 2020

Wish more players did what Babel has just done. — Matt Hull (@MattyH37) February 20, 2020

Lol



This is how all cheats should be mocked 😂😂😂😂😂 — LFC7610 (@LFC7610) February 20, 2020

This is quality , Love to see more players react it might actually stop the cheats in our game faking injuries . — CarterTony⚽️⚽️ (@MrAnthonyCarter) February 20, 2020

Europa League results: Second leg to be played on February 27

Getafe took a lead in the first half against Ajax when Deyverson scored in the 37th minute of the game. Despite Ajax’s efforts to equalise, the match was closing in for a narrow victory for the Spanish side. However, Getafe again scored in the injury time of the game, courtesy of a goal from Kenedy. Getafe now have a two-goal lead as they aim to secure their spot in the Round of 16 of Europa League. The second leg of the tie will be played on February 27 (February 28 according to IST) at Amsterdam Arena.

