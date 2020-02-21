The Debate
Ryan Babel Furiously Mocks Allan Nyom During Getafe Vs Ajax: Watch

Football News

AFC Ajax star Ryan Babel was left furious due to Getafe defender Allan Nyom’s action during the game when the latter started play-acting during a challenge.

Ryan Babel

AFC Ajax star Ryan Babel was left furious due to Getafe defender Allan Nyom’s action during the game. Ajax played against Getafe in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (Friday according to IST) at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The LaLiga side triumphed past the defending Eredivisie champions in the clash.

Also Read | Getafe vs Ajax live streaming details, team news and UEL Round of 32 preview

Getafe vs Ajax: Allan Nyom rolls on field after Ryan Babel challenge

Ryan Babel expressed his anguish at former West Brom defender Allan Nyom after the latter was alleged to have behaved unsportingly during the game. In the 54th minute of the game, Getafe were already leading by a goal, when Nyom went down on the field after a minor challenge by Babel.

Also Read | Real Madrid target says Chelsea is the right club for Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech

Getafe vs Ajax: Ryan Babel fakes a dive to mock Allan Nyom

After the challenge, the play continued, but Allan Nyom continued to struggle on the field, forcing the referee to stop the play. Just then, Ryan Babel reacted furiously and started imitating the defender. Babel rolled along the field to express his anguish on Nyom’s alleged play-acting skills.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Where will the Ajax star fit in Lampard's plans?

Getafe vs Ajax Europa League Results: Twitterati react to Ryan Babel’s imitation

Europa League results: Second leg to be played on February 27

Getafe took a lead in the first half against Ajax when Deyverson scored in the 37th minute of the game. Despite Ajax’s efforts to equalise, the match was closing in for a narrow victory for the Spanish side. However, Getafe again scored in the injury time of the game, courtesy of a goal from Kenedy. Getafe now have a two-goal lead as they aim to secure their spot in the Round of 16 of Europa League. The second leg of the tie will be played on February 27 (February 28 according to IST) at Amsterdam Arena.

Also Read | Ajax's Sergino Dest leaves Qatar training camp amidst USA-Iran tensions: Reports

