The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
Getafe Vs Ajax Live Streaming Details, Team News And UEL Round Of 32 Preview

Football News

Ajax have won four times in their last five Eredivisie games and will enter the clash with a 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk. Read more for Getafe vs Ajax details.

Getafe vs Ajax

Getafe will host Ajax for their UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 32 clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium. Getafe are currently on the third spot of the LaLiga A 2019-20 table. They have managed to win 12 matches out of the 24 they've played. José Bordalás's side are experiencing a decent run of form this season. They have managed to bag a total of 42 points and have a GD of 14. The hosts have won four times in their last five games and lost once. Getafe will enter the game with a win over Barcelona. 

As for Ajax, the defending Eredivisie champions are on the top spot of the Dutch top-tier league table. Erik ten Hag's side have managed to bag a total of 53 points in the season. Ajax have won four times in their last five Eredivisie games. Ajax will enter the clash with a 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk. Ajax have a goal difference of 46.

Getafe vs Ajax Match Preview

Getafe have faced a Dutch opponent only once in their history. They were up against FC Twente in the 2007-8 UEFA Cup. They won the match on an aggregate basis. Ajax have managed to win their last two away games against Spanish opponents (4-1 vs Real Madrid,  3-0 vs Valencia). However, Getafe have managed to win five of their last seven home games in all European competitions. This is Getafe's first major European competition since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Getafe vs Ajax Live Streaming Details

  1. Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20
  2. Date and Time: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 11:25 PM
  3. Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  4. Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

Getafe vs Ajax: Manager Talks

José Bordalás' pre-match presser before Getafe vs Ajax

Erik ten Hag's pre-match presser before Getafe vs Ajax

Published:
