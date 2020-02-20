Getafe Vs Ajax Live Streaming Details, Team News And UEL Round Of 32 Preview

Getafe will host Ajax for their UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 32 clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium. Getafe are currently on the third spot of the LaLiga A 2019-20 table. They have managed to win 12 matches out of the 24 they've played. José Bordalás's side are experiencing a decent run of form this season. They have managed to bag a total of 42 points and have a GD of 14. The hosts have won four times in their last five games and lost once. Getafe will enter the game with a win over Barcelona.

As for Ajax, the defending Eredivisie champions are on the top spot of the Dutch top-tier league table. Erik ten Hag's side have managed to bag a total of 53 points in the season. Ajax have won four times in their last five Eredivisie games. Ajax will enter the clash with a 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk. Ajax have a goal difference of 46.

Getafe vs Ajax Match Preview

Getafe have faced a Dutch opponent only once in their history. They were up against FC Twente in the 2007-8 UEFA Cup. They won the match on an aggregate basis. Ajax have managed to win their last two away games against Spanish opponents (4-1 vs Real Madrid, 3-0 vs Valencia). However, Getafe have managed to win five of their last seven home games in all European competitions. This is Getafe's first major European competition since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Getafe vs Ajax Live Streaming Details

Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Date and Time: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 11:25 PM Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

Getafe vs Ajax: Manager Talks

José Bordalás' pre-match presser before Getafe vs Ajax

🎙 Bordalás y Molina, comparecieron en la previa del partido frente al @afcajax pic.twitter.com/HeDmGgKbLK — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) February 19, 2020

Erik ten Hag's pre-match presser before Getafe vs Ajax

🎙 Ten Hag & Martínez. ⇣



❛Onze speelwijze en principes zijn duidelijk❜

❛Een sterke, intelligente en agressieve ploeg❜

❛Dat gaan jullie morgenavond zien❜#UEL #getaja — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 19, 2020

