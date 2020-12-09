Ajax Vs Atalanta Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Ajax face Atalanta in what acts as a knockout game for both the teams who are vouching for knockout stage qualification. The match is scheduled to be played at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and kick-off at 11:25 PM tonight according to IST. Let's have a look at Ajax vs Atalanta live stream, Ajax vs Atalanta prediction, and other details of the game.

Both the teams are still in contention for a slot in the knockout stages of the UEFA champions league as Atalanta, who are slotted second on the table take on third-placed Ajax. Only a point differentiates both the teams who will be fighting to advance in the Champions League and avoid demotion into Europa League.

Goals from Dusan Tadic and Lassina Traore gave the Dutch team a 2 goal before the first-half whistle during their previous meeting. However, Duvan Zapata netted a second-half break as the Italian side came back from a 2 goal deficit and snatched up a draw at the Gewiss stadium in Italy.

Ajax vs Atalanta team news

Ajax has a long-term absentee in Mohammed Kudus who remains unavailable for the game. David Neres and Noussair Mazraoui also miss out on tonight's match as the Dutch team hosts the Italian side.

Pierluigi Gollini and Mattia Caldara are unlikely to feature for the Italian outfit tonight in Amsterdam. They will also be without the services of Aleksey Miranchuk and Robin Gosens who have been sidelined after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Predicted Playing 11

Ajax- Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Sean Klaiber; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Dusan Tadic, Lassina Traore, Antony

Atalanta - Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Johan Mojica, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

how to watch Ajax vs Atalanta live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Ajax vs Atalanta live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Ajax vs Atalanta prediction

Ajax have been in fantastic form domestically and is likely to pip past Atalanta in tonight's game. We predict a high scoring encounter as both the teams aim for the knockout stages and advance in the UEFA Champions League.

Prediction Ajax 3-2 Atalanta

