Real Madrid Vs Monchengladbach Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL 2020-21 Preview

Real Madrid is set to play German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game of the UEFA Champions League Group B fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday morning for Indian viewers (Wednesday evening local time). Let's have a look at the Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach live stream, Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach prediction, and other details of the encounter.

The Group B of the UEFA Champions League has been the one to watch out for. Before the start of the group stage matches, no one could have predicted the current scenarios. None of the team from Group B has secured qualification as we head into the final day drama of the group stages of the Champions League. Wednesday's game is externally crucial for the Los Blancos as the result of this match will decide the Spanish giant's future in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently on the top of the group B table with 8 points against their name. However, the Bundesliga out could still miss out on the knockout stages of the UCL if they fail to win. A loss against Real Madrid and Inter Milan’s win against Shakhtar Donetsk could see them heading into the Europa League.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are currently 3rd in group B of their Champions League standings with 7 points off 5 games. A win against Monchengladbach will see the Spanish giant cement their slot for the knockout stages. However, a draw would leave things in the hands of Inter Milan as Real Madrid's qualification will depend upon the Italian giants' ability to defeat Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach team news

Real Madrid will welcome the fit-again Sergio Ramos as the Real Madrid captain will slot back at center back for the crucial fixture. However, Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal for tonight’s match in Spain. Thuram is likely to return in Borussia Monchengladbach's starting 11 after being on the team sheet against Freiburg. However, Monchengladbach will be uncertain about the availability of Ramy Bensebaini. The center-back duo of Nico Elvedi and Tony Jantschke also remain sidelined as the German outfit.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach prediction

Real Madrid will be brimming with confidence after the return of their captain Sergio Ramos. The Spanish giants will look to capitalize on Monchengladbach's missing center backs and aim at UCL knockout stage qualifications. We predict a 3-1 win for Real Madrid as Los Blancos host the German outfit.

