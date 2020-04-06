Manchester United Legend Eric Cantona Provides Monday Motivation With His Kids

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona is the latest football personality taking the initiative to motivate people to stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown. Eric Cantona uploaded a video in which the Man United legend can be seen training his two children while asking his followers to stay fit during the COVID-19 crisis. Cantona can be heard saying "I hope all of you are good, your family, your friends. Stay safe, make exercise, keep fit". Interestingly, Eric Cantona's children are donning his famous Manchester United jerseys in the video.

COVID-19 Crisis: Manchester United's legend Eric Cantona motives to stay fit

Manchester United post Cantona's video on their official handle

Manchester United posted Eric Cantona's video on their official social media handles. Eric Cantona joined Manchester United in 1992 from Leeds United. He was the part of the first Premier League title-winning team under Sir Alex Ferguson. Cantona won 4 Premier League titles with Manchester United, two domestic cups in 1994 and 1996 and three Charity Shields. Eric Cantona retired in the year 1997 at the age of 30. The Frenchman made 185 appearances for Manchester United in which he scored 82 goals for the Red Devils.

Eric Cantona could return to Manchester United

Manchester United could bring Eric Cantona back to the club in an ambassadorial role. As reported by The Mirror, Manchester United are looking forward to getting their legendary striker back to Old Trafford. Eric Cantona is one of the most celebrated players in Manchester United's history and is also a fan favourite. Getting Eric Cantona back at the club is reportedly being seen as "a huge lift for the club and a major vote winner for the current club hierarchy."

