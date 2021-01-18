Gareth Bale Has Started Just Two League Games In 11 Months, Including For Real Madrid

Following a struggling phase at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale looked for regular game time elsewhere. A loan move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer appeared to do the magic for the Welshman. But his time in north London hasn't been at par with the expectations of the player as well as his fans. A surprising stat now suggests his struggle to make his way into Jose Mourinho's line-up, after the infamous fallout with Zidane.

Gareth Bale stats: Two league starts in 11 months for Welshman

Bale was restricted to the bench in the game against Sheffield United with the trio of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn starting in the attack. The Wales international could not bag a single minute of the game despite Mourinho's men already maintaining a two-goal lead.

Proud to score my 200th career goal tonight... On to the knockout stages! ⚽️💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/oXPSKVqqNV — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 3, 2020

This isn't, however, the first time that the 31-year-old has struggled for minutes in the Premier League. According to a startling stat, Bale has started just one game in the Premier League ever since his return to Tottenham. To put it into perspective, the Welshman has started just two league games in the previous 11 months.

Tottenham transfer news: Will Spurs let Gareth Bale go?

Things haven't been all smooth sailing between Mourinho and Bale. Spurs TV had recently released a video in which the Portuguese tactician is seen speaking to his assistant Joao Sacramento. The manager is purportedly seen informing his assistant of the conversation he had with Bale.

The conversation suggests that Mourinho asked the Welshman if he wishes to continue with the Premier League outfit or wants to return to Real Madrid to languish on the bench. The winger is on loan until the end of the current season. Although earlier reports claimed the club were keen on moving for a permanent deal, there's a switch in the call per recent reports.

Bale Madrid return on cards

According to several media reports, Bale is keen on returning to the Spanish capital once his loan deal expires in June this year. With just three goals in 12 games this season, he appears out of decent form. And his contract expires in 2022, with Los Blancos not keen on extending his stay.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter