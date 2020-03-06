The Debate
LaLiga Fixtures, Standings Ahead Of Matchday 27 As Messi And Co. Face Real Sociedad Test

Football News

LaLiga Matchday 27 preview: Check out the LaLiga fixtures and standings ahead of the weekend. Real Madrid will head to Betis while Barcelona face Real Sociedad.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LaLiga

Barcelona will look to bounce back from the disappointing loss in El Clasico while Real Madrid will face a stern test at Real Betis this weekend. LaLiga Matchday 27 is going to another feature-packed weekend of football. We take a look at the LaLiga fixtures and LaLiga standings ahead of Matchday 27. 

LaLiga fixtures: LaLiga standings ahead of Matchday 27

LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Diego Simeone's side have really struggled for consistency this season. Currently lying outside the top-four (fifth), Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla (third) on Saturday. With most of their players back from injury (barring Thomas Lemar), Atletico will be expected to churn out a positive result. However, Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla could prove to be a tricky opponent. Sevilla will be without Tomas Vaclik, who's been ruled out with a knee injury.

LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Saturday, 11:00 PM IST

Lionel Messi and co. were poor at Santiago Bernabeu as they were comfortably undone by Real Madrid. Against Sociedad, they will face another stern test in the league. Blaugrana will be without Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sociedad will miss Diego Llorente and Asier Illaramendi. One-point off Real Madrid in second place, Barcelona will need to find their form in order to keep up with Real Madrid. 

LaLiga fixtures: Real Betis vs Real Madrid, Sunday night (Monday, 1:30 AM IST)

Speaking of Real Madrid, the LaLiga league-leaders will head to the Estadio Benito Villamarin for their next LaLiga fixture. Zidane will be without Eden Hazard, Isco and long-term absentee Marco Asensio on Sunday night. With 56 points from 26 games, Zidane will be eager to keep the momentum strong as he aims to win the league title with Real this season. 14th-placed Betis will miss attacker Juanmi, who is doubtful for the game with a foot injury.

LaLiga standings: Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

LaLiga fixtures: Other fixtures from Matchday 27

  • Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia
  • Eibar vs Mallorca
  • Getafe vs Celta Vigo
  • Osasuna vs Espanyol
  • Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao
  • Levante vs Grenada
  • Villareal vs Leganes

First Published:
COMMENT
