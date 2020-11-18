Real Madrid Is Paul Pogba's 'dream Team' Despite No Interest From Los Blancos

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has endured a difficult start to the current campaign at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has been in and out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting lineup this season, courtesy of his inconsistent performances, re-igniting talk of a move away from Manchester. LaLiga champions Real Madrid are reportedly still a dream team for Pogba, but a move seems unlikely anytime soon.

Real Madrid still a "dream team" for Paul Pogba

According to a report by Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Pogba still dreams of playing under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 2018 World Cup winner, during the previous international break, had claimed he would want to ply his trade with Los Blancos in the future.

Real Madrid is Paul Pogba's 'true, great dream', but there is no openness for a move from Spain #mulive [@cmdotcom] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 17, 2020

Interestingly, the defending LaLiga champions were keen on sealing the Pogba transfer during the 2019 summer window, only for club president Florentino Perez to veto the move. The hefty transfer fee was cited by the president as a deterrent in the transfer. The subsequent rise of Federico Valverde since the 2019-20 season has stifled the Pogba to Real Madrid talk.

Pogba slammed for comments on Man United

Los Blancos are reportedly not keen on negotiating a move with Man United for the France international. Interestingly, Pogba's contract with the Old Trafford outfit ends in June 2022. Although there have been reports of a contract extension on the cards, no concrete negotiations have been reported yet.

Pogba received flak over his recent comments on Man United while with the French national team. "[Playing with France] it's like a window that opens up. It's a breath of fresh air when you come here. We have a truly fantastic squad. When we come here, we're all happy," said Pogba while speaking to RTL. His comments drew a wave of criticism for the 2018 World Cup winner, with many claiming that his commitment to Man United has always wavered.

Pogba contract extension on the cards?

A later report by RTL attempted to offer a clarification on Pogba's comments. The report claimed the 27-year-old's statements on Man United were misconstrued and he remains keen on extending his stay with the Red Devils beyond 2022. The report also hinted that an agreement was close to an amicable conclusion in the coming months. Reports in England have claimed that Man United have the option to trigger a one-year extension in his contract, an option they are likely to choose.

