Spain Inflict Worst Competitive Defeat On Germany After Netting 6 Times In Nations League

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in the previous game, the Spanish national team came out all guns blazing against Joachim Leow's Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday. Luis Enrique's men completely dismantled the 2014 World Cup winners in a blistering display at Seville, inflicting the harshest defeat on the travelling side, netting six goals throughout the course of the season.

Ferran Torres hat-trick triumphs Spain vs Germany

Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal against Germany in the 17th minute, following which Manchester City youngster Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick. Besides, Rodri and Mikel Oyarbazal also struck once each to make it six goals for none against a travelling German side. g

Indeed, the Germans couldn't have comprehended an embarrassing defeat ever. Despite the likes of Sergio Canales and Sergio Ramos leaving the field in the first half due to their respective injuries, Enrique's men were in their own groove. The scoreline has set out some records the Germans wouldn't be absolutely proud of.

Shocking UEFA Nations League results for Germany

The defeat inflicted by Spain on Germany was the worst in the last 90 years, besides also being their worst competitive defeat in the national team's history. The result surpassed the previous humiliating losses, including the 5-1 defeat against England in 2001 and the 8-3 defeat that Hungary inflicted upon West Germany in the 1954 World Cup.

The record equals Germany's 6-0 defeat to Austria in 1931. Interestingly, the last time the Germans conceded six goals in a game was during the 1958 World Cup, when they played France for a third-place finish. The results cast doubts on Leow's ability to lead Germany, with serious considerations set to be on the cards.

UEFA Nations League results: Spain march to the finals

Besides, the Ferran Torres hat-trick means he is the first Spanish footballer to score thrice against Germany in a game. Interestingly, Spain have scored three first-half goals for the first time against Germany. The blistering victory for Spain vs Germany ensures they reach the finals of the UEFA Nations League. Besides, France and Belgium have also qualified for the next round of the competition.

Image courtesy: Spain Football Twitter