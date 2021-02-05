ALBT Vs AFA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia League Match Preview

Al-Batin and Al-Faisaly lock horns against each other on Matchday 17 of the Saudi Arabia Premier League on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played on February 5 and at the Al-Batin Stadium with the kick-off set for 6:10 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ALBT vs AFA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this clash.

Both teams are on the wrong side of the table as Al-Batin is slotted 13th in the Premier League standings. They have managed to register just four wins from 16 matches. Jose Garrido's men have played out five draws and lost seven games resulting in 17 points against their tally. The hosts of this game walk into the match following a goal-scoring 2-2 draw against Al-Ahli.

Al-Faisaly on the other hand are in the relegation zone slotted 14th in the league with the visitors registering just three wins in eight games. They have registered 17 points from 16 games while played out eight draws and losing five league matches. Currently positioned in the drop zone, they hold a four-point lead over 15th placed Al-Ain and are currently on par with their Friday evening opponents. They will be looking to walk away with three crucial points and move as high as 11th in the league standings with a win on Friday.

ALBT vs AFA Playing 11

Al-Faisaly - Hicham Faik, Romain Amalfitano, Ismail Omar, Al-Nakhli, Igor Rossi, Guilherme Augusto, Alexander Merkel, Mohammed Qassem, Shaye Sharahili, Waleed Al Ahmed, Mishari Al Thmali

Al-Batin- Martín Campaña, Mohamed Rayhi, Renato Chaves, Khaleem Hyland, Saad Al Khayri, Fabio Abreu, Xandro Schenk, Youssef El Jebli, Hassan Mohammed Raghfawi, Omar Aloudah, Hassan Sharahili

ALBT vs AFA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Martín Campaña

Defenders- Renato Chaves, Waleed Al Ahmed, Xandro Schenk, Mishari Al Thmali, Igor Rossi,

Midfielders- Khaleem Hyland, Alexander Merkel, Romain Amalfitano

Strikers- Mohamed Rayhi, Hassan Sharahili

ALBT vs AFA Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Hassan Sharahili or Alexander Merkel

Vice-Captain- Mohamed Rayhi or Romain Amalfitano

ALBT vs AFA Match Prediction

Al-Batin have been amongst one of the worst defensive sides in the ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier League. They have conceded a whopping 26 goals in 16 matches and will have to sort out their defensive issues if they wish to walk away with any points in this match. However, to their resort, Al-Faisaly have been the lowest goal-scoring team finding the back of the net just 18 times. We predict a draw as both the teams are likely to cancel each other out in the pitch.

Prediction- Al-Batin 1-1 Al-Faisaly

Note: The above ALBT vs AFA Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs AFA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALBT vs AFA Dream11 Team and ALBT vs AFA Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.